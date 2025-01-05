LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College will offer extended hours from Monday, January 6 through Thursday, January 9. Student Services, as well as the RCC Library, will be open until 6:00 p.m. during this time.

During these extended hours, prospective and current students will have access to support staff and resources needed to complete the RCC Application, file the FAFSA, as well as register and pay for classes that begin January 13.

“We are offering extended hours to increase access to our services and for the convenience of our students,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “We hope that our community will take advantage of the additional hours to seek assistance to ensure a smooth beginning of the Spring 2025 semester.”

Students may visit student services by coming to Building 13 located on the main campus in Lumberton. Students can also reach the departments by phone at the numbers listed below.

· Admissions: 910-272-3342

· Financial Aid/Veteran Services: 910-272-3352

· Counseling and Career Services: 910-272-3353

· Academic Success Center (Advising & Tutoring): 910-272-3663

UNCP to offer extended enrollment support hours

UNC Pembroke’s Enrollment Management Division is extending its hours to provide additional support for current and future students, as well as their families.

The UNCP Live After 5 event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 13-16, at Lumbee Hall. During these extended hours, representatives from admissions, financial aid, student accounts, and the Center for Student Success will be available to answer questions about enrollment, financial services and academic support.

Students enrolled for the Spring 2025 semester will have a chance to enter a drawing for tuition scholarship. Refreshments will also be served.

Spring classes begin Monday, January 13.

“We recognize the challenges some students and their families face in balancing work, school and life responsibilities,” said Timothy Sampson, director of Financial Aid and Scholarships. “By extending our hours, we aim to provide the resources and guidance needed to support both current students and those considering joining BraveNation. At UNC Pembroke, we are dedicated to transforming lives through education and ensuring that every student receives the care and attention they deserve.”

Mark Locklear with UNCP contributed to this story. Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at chemric@robeson.edu.