LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been arrested and charged in the 2003 death of Britany M. McNeil, 34, of Lumberton.

A statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday states that Maurice Tyquan Whitted, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree “murder by distribution of drugs.”

On Oct. 11, 2023, at about 12:27 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an address in the 200 block of Littlefield Acres Loop Road in Lumberton “in reference to an unresponsive female,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. McNeil was pronounced dead at UNC Southeastern Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Whitted is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Death by distribution cases are typically difficult to prove and to bring forth for prosecution,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This makes it essential for law enforcement officers to conduct thorough investigations and follow all leads.

“Unfortunately as seen in this case, there are backlogs in receiving toxicology reports,” Wilkins said on Monday. “However, when we receive them, and the results along with other evidence are such that we can bring forth criminal charges, we do so as quickly as possible. Families need closure and they deserve it. Other investigations are ongoing and hopefully, we can bring those families a similar result.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case and has asked that anyone with information about the case to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a post on the Sheriff’s Office social media page stated. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office stated that it does not issue or determine bond amounts. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

