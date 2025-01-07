LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Robeson County and the surrounding area through Thursday night.

Wind chill values are expected to be around 15 degrees.

“Another major winter storm is looming for the central and eastern United States that could bring snow and ice to areas much father south than the recent winter storm, threatening cities such as Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta before potentially turning toward the Northeast,” according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

“The upcoming winter storm will come together … Tuesday night to Thursday, where areas of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain will gather,” according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.