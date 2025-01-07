WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Thom Tillis and six of his Republican Senate colleagues recently sent a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Director Steve Dettelbach, calling on him to suspend and refrain from issuing any further rulemaking and support the incoming Trump Administration.

“We write to strongly encourage the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to firmly commit to and focus on preparing for the transition to the incoming Administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump. The incoming Administration, including our next Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General, and ATF Director, must have the opportunity and ability to set ATF’s priorities and future direction. ATF’s ability to achieve its statutory mission of combatting violent crime depends on a smooth and effective transition,” the senators wrote.

“Toward that end, we recommend and urge that ATF suspend and refrain from issuing any further rulemaking, ATF Rulings, open letters to the industry or other publications or reports (including academic research reports) except reports generated in direct support of specific criminal investigations, from making formal recommendations to Congress, launching any new regulatory initiatives or changing any policies, or reorganizing the organizational structure of ATF. Any new policy initiatives undertaken at this late stage will only create instability and detract from the transition and ATF’s focus on its primary mission,” the senators continued.

“This recommendation should not be interpreted to suggest ATF not continue to provide ordinary regulatory support to the industry, such as issuing federal firearm or explosives licenses, import permits, or National Firearms Act forms. During this transition period it remains imperative ATF remain focused on its primary mission of combatting violent crime, which we know it will,” the senators concluded.

Budd, Britt Lead Reintroduction of the Bipartisan Laken Riley Act

Washington, D.C. — Senators Ted Budd (R-NC), Katie Britt (R-AL), Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), John Fetterman (D-PA), as well as the entire Republican Conference have introduced the Laken Riley Act for the 119th Congress.

The bill would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, larceny or shoplifting offenses and would mandate that these aliens are detained until they are removed from the United States.

The legislation also empowers state attorneys general to sue the Secretary of Homeland Security for taking actions on immigration that harm their states or their citizens.

The bill is named after 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was murdered by an illegal alien on campus last year, who had been previously cited for theft and shoplifting but was released.

The bill is led in the House by Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA).

“It’s impossible to fully describe what was taken from Laken and from our family on Feb. 22, 2024,” stated Laken Riley’s mother Allyson and stepfather John Phillips. “Laken’s life was abundantly and exceptionally full of promise. She was a beautiful, shining beacon in the life of everyone who knew her. Not only did the people who knew and loved Laken lose a beautiful soul, but so did our world. Laken shared her love for Jesus with everyone she encountered. Laken’s passion for sharing her faith through acts of kindness were felt by everyone she met. Laken was selfless, hardworking and made those around her feel special. Laken did not just talk about her faith, she led by example. The Laken Riley Act has our full support because it would help save innocent lives and prevent more families from going through the kind of heartbreak we’ve experienced. Laken would have been 23 on January 10th. There is no greater gift that could be given to her and our country than to continue her legacy by saving lives through this bill. Every single member of Congress should be able to get behind this purely commonsense bill that will make our country and communities safer. We thank Congressman Mike Collins, Senator Katie Britt, and Senator Ted Budd for continuing to work to honor Laken’s legacy and get this legislation enacted into law.”

“What happened to Laken Riley should never happen to any American citizen,” Budd said. “As we turn the page from the disastrous open-border policies of Joe Biden, the Laken Riley Act will empower the Trump administration to enforce our laws, keep our nation secure, and prevent tragedies. I thank Senator Britt for her partnership and her leadership in this bipartisan effort.”

“Last year, Laken Riley was stolen from this earth—from her family and friends and from achieving her dreams—by a brutal, heartless killer,” Britt said. “Make no mistake—he never should have been in the United States, much less allowed to freely roam American streets after being charged with multiple crimes. Laken’s murder was the direct consequence of willful open border policies.

“The American people did not just deliver a mandate on November 5th, they delivered a verdict. They made it clear they want to remove criminal illegal aliens and protect American families. We will soon know whether Democrats hear, respect, and obey that verdict. Congress has an obligation to Laken, her family, and to families in every corner of our country to do everything in our power to help prevent this type of tragedy from occurring again. That’s why it’s imperative we pass the commonsense Laken Riley Act with all due haste. No other American family needs to feel the pain Laken’s family still feels 320 days after losing her”

“Laken Riley’s horrific murder at the hands of an illegal alien should have never happened,” Thune said. “There is an urgent need to take action regarding the border crisis to protect the American people, which is why this is the first bill the Senate will vote on this Congress. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue – it’s a matter of basic public safety and common sense, and the Senate has a responsibility to act.”

“Laken Riley’s story is a tragic reminder of what’s at stake when our systems fail to protect people,” Fetterman said. “No family should have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to preventable violence. Immigration is what makes our country great. I support giving authorities the tools to prevent tragedies like this one while we work on comprehensive solutions to our broken system.”

“An illegal criminal came into my district and killed Laken Riley because our local law enforcement did not have the tools to stop him,” Collins said. “Laken fought until her last breath, and so will I until this bill crosses the finish line and lands on the President’s desk.”

