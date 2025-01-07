Jazlyn Jacobs, center, passes out handmade caps to group of people who had gathered at Lumberton’s downtown plaza in May.

LUMBERTON — Ninety-five people in Robeson, Bladen, Columbus and Scotland counties were identified as homeless in 2024, a 90% increase from the prior year.

The local numbers, released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, reflect a rise in homelessness across North Carolina and the country. The number of unhoused people in the state increased 19% last year compared to 2023, data shows. The nationwide increase was 18%, marking a record high.

In Robeson County, 81 people were identified as homeless last year, up from 44 the prior year. Eight were identified in Scotland County and six were identified in Columbus County — double the figures from 2023. No one was identified as homeless in Bladen County.

The number of unhoused people is likely higher than the reported figures, however. In North Carolina, the data is based on a point-in-time count on a single night in January each year. People who are homeless but are staying with friends or family or in a hotel that night are not counted.

But improved counting methods in some areas of North Carolina likely resulted in a more comprehensive count than in years past, according to a report released last month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In the report, the department said the increased cost of housing is a major factor in the rise of homelessness.

As of last month, the median price of sold homes in Robeson County was $215,000, a 2.2% increase from the previous year, according to Rocket Homes.

In Robeson County, 26% of residents live in poverty, double the statewide rate. Nearly a third of households in Robeson County are considered cost-burdened because they spend more than 30% of their income on housing, according to the North Carolina Housing Coalition.

While most people experiencing homelessness live in cities, rural homelessness is most likely to impact families, according to the HUD report. Nationally, 6% of people experiencing homelessness in rural areas were families with children, and four in 10 families experiencing unsheltered homelessness were in rural communities. Rural homelessness increased by 12% nationwide, data shows.

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act requires public school districts to provide educational services to children experiencing homelessness. In Robeson County schools, the number of students served by the program has increased by 60% since 2021, according to the North Carolina Homeless Education Program. Throughout the district, 390 students received services in the 2023-2024 school year.

“There’s just no affordable housing around here anymore,” said Tina Bowen, executive director of Suds of Love, which provides laundry and other services to the unhoused in parts of southeastern North Carolina. “We have so many families that want to do better by their kids, but they just can’t because they don’t have housing options.”

The 2025 count is set to take place later this month, according to the North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness.