LUMBERTON — Final results for the 2024 Empty Stocking Fund, show the drive fell just shy of its goal, according to information provided by the Lumber River United Way.

The annual fund drive provides vouchers for Christmas gifts to Robeson County children.

The final tally was $87,843.50.

“The fund came up short $4,196.50,” said Tate Johnson on Saturday. “We will determine a final total once all donations are processed and checks cleared. This could take a couple of weeks. All in all, it was not a bad year; it was a little stressful, though.”

The Empty Stocking Fund was launched in 1978 when staff members at The Robesonian put an idea forward to boost the power of a simple Christmas gift.

The Empty Stocking Fund continues today through the Robesonian’s partnership with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

The 2024 Empty Stocking Fund drive provided a $60 voucher per eligible child in the Robeson County community, who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning.

“Thanks everyone!!,” Johnson stated in an email to The Robesonian. “I received calls from Roses during the Christmas break and I also visited the store. The ESF participants were really appreciative. Some said that they would not have gotten gifts at all if it had not been for the ESF!! In their behalf, thank you for all of your efforts.”

The Donors:

To be printed in paper as:

Mayme & Bill Tubbs

Inquirers’ Club

Lumberton Rotary Club

Daniel & Carol Prevatee

In loving memory of Walt and Marie Townsend

Christine Sanderson

Frances Usher Jackson

Fairmont Rotary Club

Edward Anderson Jr

First Baptist Church of Orrum

Dianne & Steven Davis

Biggs Park Mall

Nancy & James Martin

Sunshine Class

Betsy & Roger Redman

Bonnie & Jerry King

In Honor of Donnie Douglas by Betty & Bob Fisher

Pattie & David Ramsaur

Bloomingdale Baptist Church

In memory of Gilbert & Bert Stepheneson

Godwin Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Class

Martin Farley

In loving memory of Cade and Lib Sherwood from Charles, Susan, and Patti Ann

Anonymous

From A Friend

Susan Noble

Jean Noble

Eddie Locklear – For God so Love the children

Young at Heart

Ian Locklear

Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram Amy Fleishman – In honor of my wonderful mother, Chris Stephenson

Pauline Taylor

Donnie Douglas

Readers Guild Book Club

Dencie and Jef Lambdin

Raynham Baptist Church

PSRC Board of Education, Cabinet & Schwartz Law

Judy and James Driscoll

Geno Brunson

Nancy Smith

Ernestine and James Haskins

Richard & Brigitte Pait

Sylvia Richardson

Pamela Wright

Ruby Davis & Natasha Young – In memory of Lena and Joe Davis

From Ayden, Lindsay and John Merry Christmas from Oliver’s Oil Company and Sun-Do Kwik Shops! We hope you all have a great Christmas and Happy New Year! Douglas and Renie Mills

Kingdom Riderz

Lumberton Housing Authority ESF Bowling Tournament

Village Inn Seafood & BBQ

Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce

Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair

Chestnut Street Methodist Church Women In Mission

From Jay and Sheila

City of Lumberton Mayor, City Council, and City Employees

Anonymous – In memory of Gary Powers

Carey and Jonaan Read In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Finley Read

RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange

Elizabeth McIntyre In Loving Memory of Donald M. McIntyre

Ed and Mary Powers In Memory of Annie and Sonny

Robeson County Commissioners

East Coast Mobile Home Movers

Precise Piping, Inc

Robeson County Employees

Campanion Home Care Unimed Inc

Mountaire

Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Childrens Fund

Lumbee Tribe of NC

Allen Orthopedics PA

Leslie and Deborah Powers

First Bank

Intense Property Solutions

Janet Hester Maynor

Robeson County Church and Community Center

Rogers Electric, Inc

The Wooten Campany

Patterson & Associates, PLLC

Lumberton Senior High School

UNC Health Souhtheastern

Eric Locklear

Paul Daniel Bradford

Wixie’s Bailbonding LLC

Graham Law Firm, PLLC

Jones Auto Sales & Service

Pembroke Hardware Company

Freeman Investments, Inc

Canady’s Services, Inc

Pier 41 Seafood

1st Choice Towing and Recovery

Adrian Lowery

Lumber River Church Softball League

Town of McDonald

Twilla Allen

Steve Stone Mobile Home Transport

Leah Lanier

Shaw Office Supplies

Robert Cline, Jr

Lumberton Junior Service League

All Star Pest Management

McQueens Produce Farm

Lumberton Bowling Center

McKenzie Supply Co

Sign City

Terry and Jean Stewart

Anthony Maynor

Woodmen of the World Chapter 1516

Collins & Associates DDS PA

Faith Home Improvement & Construction

The ABE Class / Mohr Plaza

Oral’s Construction Company

Oxendine Bail Bonding

Currie Insurance Agency

Donny Chavis Plumbing

Melissa C Farnsworth

Lindsay R Chadwick

Billie Ann McRae

Maeghan A Livingston

Williams Genrty – In memory of Phillip Gentry

Lumbee River EMC

Anonymous

Tabernacle Baptist Church Adult Mens Flower Fund

Brotherhood of Tabernacle

Robeson Pediatrics

Anonymous

The Klimo Family

Judy Jones

This donation is made on behalf of the United Methodist Men and the United Women of Faith of Bethesda United Methodist Church

Baxter Miller

From Jeff and Janie Carroll

Christopher Stiles

Southeastern Veterinary Hospital

C.B. & Sharon Hilburn

