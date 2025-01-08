LUMBERTON — Final results for the 2024 Empty Stocking Fund, show the drive fell just shy of its goal, according to information provided by the Lumber River United Way.
The annual fund drive provides vouchers for Christmas gifts to Robeson County children.
The final tally was $87,843.50.
“The fund came up short $4,196.50,” said Tate Johnson on Saturday. “We will determine a final total once all donations are processed and checks cleared. This could take a couple of weeks. All in all, it was not a bad year; it was a little stressful, though.”
The Empty Stocking Fund was launched in 1978 when staff members at The Robesonian put an idea forward to boost the power of a simple Christmas gift.
The Empty Stocking Fund continues today through the Robesonian’s partnership with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.
The 2024 Empty Stocking Fund drive provided a $60 voucher per eligible child in the Robeson County community, who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning.
“Thanks everyone!!,” Johnson stated in an email to The Robesonian. “I received calls from Roses during the Christmas break and I also visited the store. The ESF participants were really appreciative. Some said that they would not have gotten gifts at all if it had not been for the ESF!! In their behalf, thank you for all of your efforts.”
The Donors:
To be printed in paper as:
Mayme & Bill Tubbs
Inquirers’ Club
Lumberton Rotary Club
Daniel & Carol Prevatee
In loving memory of Walt and Marie Townsend
Christine Sanderson
Frances Usher Jackson
Fairmont Rotary Club
Edward Anderson Jr
First Baptist Church of Orrum
Dianne & Steven Davis
Biggs Park Mall
Nancy & James Martin
Sunshine Class
Betsy & Roger Redman
Bonnie & Jerry King
In Honor of Donnie Douglas by Betty & Bob Fisher
Pattie & David Ramsaur
Bloomingdale Baptist Church
In memory of Gilbert & Bert Stepheneson
Godwin Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Class
Martin Farley
In loving memory of Cade and Lib Sherwood from Charles, Susan, and Patti Ann
Anonymous
From A Friend
Susan Noble
Jean Noble
Eddie Locklear – For God so Love the children
Young at Heart
Ian Locklear
Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram Amy Fleishman – In honor of my wonderful mother, Chris Stephenson
Pauline Taylor
Donnie Douglas
Readers Guild Book Club
Dencie and Jef Lambdin
Raynham Baptist Church
PSRC Board of Education, Cabinet & Schwartz Law
Judy and James Driscoll
Geno Brunson
Nancy Smith
Ernestine and James Haskins
Richard & Brigitte Pait
Sylvia Richardson
Pamela Wright
Ruby Davis & Natasha Young – In memory of Lena and Joe Davis
From Ayden, Lindsay and John Merry Christmas from Oliver’s Oil Company and Sun-Do Kwik Shops! We hope you all have a great Christmas and Happy New Year! Douglas and Renie Mills
Kingdom Riderz
Lumberton Housing Authority ESF Bowling Tournament
Village Inn Seafood & BBQ
Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce
Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair
Chestnut Street Methodist Church Women In Mission
From Jay and Sheila
City of Lumberton Mayor, City Council, and City Employees
Anonymous – In memory of Gary Powers
Carey and Jonaan Read In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Finley Read
RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange
Elizabeth McIntyre In Loving Memory of Donald M. McIntyre
Ed and Mary Powers In Memory of Annie and Sonny
Lumberton Housing Authority ESF Bowling Tournament
Robeson County Commissioners
East Coast Mobile Home Movers
Precise Piping, Inc
Robeson County Employees
Campanion Home Care Unimed Inc
Mountaire
Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Childrens Fund
Lumbee Tribe of NC
Allen Orthopedics PA
Leslie and Deborah Powers
First Bank
Intense Property Solutions
Janet Hester Maynor
Robeson County Church and Community Center
Rogers Electric, Inc
The Wooten Campany
Patterson & Associates, PLLC
Lumberton Senior High School
UNC Health Souhtheastern
Eric Locklear
Paul Daniel Bradford
Wixie’s Bailbonding LLC
Graham Law Firm, PLLC
Jones Auto Sales & Service
Pembroke Hardware Company
Freeman Investments, Inc
Canady’s Services, Inc
Pier 41 Seafood
1st Choice Towing and Recovery
Adrian Lowery
Lumber River Church Softball League
Town of McDonald
Twilla Allen
Steve Stone Mobile Home Transport
Leah Lanier
Shaw Office Supplies
Robert Cline, Jr
Lumberton Junior Service League
All Star Pest Management
McQueens Produce Farm
Lumberton Bowling Center
McKenzie Supply Co
Sign City
Terry and Jean Stewart
Anthony Maynor
Woodmen of the World Chapter 1516
Collins & Associates DDS PA
Faith Home Improvement & Construction
The ABE Class / Mohr Plaza
Oral’s Construction Company
Oxendine Bail Bonding
Currie Insurance Agency
Donny Chavis Plumbing
Melissa C Farnsworth
Lindsay R Chadwick
Billie Ann McRae
Maeghan A Livingston
Williams Genrty – In memory of Phillip Gentry
Lumbee River EMC
Anonymous
Tabernacle Baptist Church Adult Mens Flower Fund
Brotherhood of Tabernacle
Robeson Pediatrics
Anonymous
The Klimo Family
Judy Jones
This donation is made on behalf of the United Methodist Men and the United Women of Faith of Bethesda United Methodist Church
Baxter Miller
From Jeff and Janie Carroll
Christopher Stiles
Southeastern Veterinary Hospital
C.B. & Sharon Hilburn
David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.