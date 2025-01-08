PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Channing Jones as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lumbee Tribe Holdings, Inc., (“LH”), effective Dec. 16, 2024.

Jones will work closely with Interim CEO Tammy Maynor to ensure a smooth transition. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the private sector and has developed many relationships over his career that will help guide LH into the future.

Jones currently serves as the Executive Director of Economic Development for Robeson County, NC. He also served as Vice President of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Robeson Community College. Previously Jones served as Chief Operations Officer for Southtech Plastics in New Bern, NC.

Jones is a native of Pembroke and has lived most of his life in the Lumbee Tribal Territory.

“I am honored to join the Lumbee Tribe Holdings team and look forward to continuing the amazing work that is underway and excited for the future possibilities,” Jones said. “I recognize the challenges in the world economy and often uncertainty in government contracting, however the possibilities far outweigh any obstacles. I am truly excited to work with talented professionals and the many affiliates that make up LH and its contracting subsidiaries.”

The Board of Directors publicly thanks Mrs. Tammy Maynor for her leadership and guidance as Interim CEO during this transition.

Lumbee Holdings Inc. was established with the strategic focus of sourcing and providing the necessary services to ensure the mission success of its industry and government customers. Lumbee Holdings, Inc. is the for-profit arm of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and consists of a diverse family of companies serving federal agency partners around the world.

