CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is monitoring forecasts and preparing for a winter storm, including the potential for snow and ice, that could cause power outages in some areas.

“As the winter weather approaches, we’re encouraging customers to prepare and have a plan in place in case they experience a power outage,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s storm director in the Carolinas. “Our crews are prepared and will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power when outages occur.”

Potential for ice accumulation on trees, branches, power lines

The type of precipitation in a winter storm can increase the likelihood of power outages. Ice buildup of a quarter inch or more on trees and branches can cause them to fall on power lines and create power outages. Higher accumulations of a half inch or more can cause power lines to sag or even fall as well. Heavy, wet snow of 6 inches or more also can cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.

Reliability improvements help reduce outages

Duke Energy works on grid improvements throughout the year to help avoid outages and restore power faster when outages occur. These improvements include tree trimming around power lines, pole and line upgrades, and installing smart, self-healing technology.

Self-healing grid technology quickly identifies power outages and reroutes power to restore service faster for customers when an outage occurs. In 2024, self-healing technology helped avoid more than 1.1 million customer outages in the Carolinas, saving around 3.3 million hours of total outage time. Nearly 60% of those benefits were achieved during major storms.

Outage reporting

After a storm hits, restoring power as safely and quickly as possible is our top priority, while keeping our customers informed.

Residents who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply). Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play. Visit duke-energy.com/outages on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.POWERON (800-769-3766).

Visit our interactive outage map to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration. Winter storm safety reminders

Reidents should prepare for a potential outage during the anticipated extremely cold weather. Here are important safety reminders:

Ensure mobile phones remain charged and you have an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods and medicines.

If you use a generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside, and never in a building or garage.

Do not use grills or other outdoor appliances indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report any downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.

Make alternate shelter arrangements, as needed, if you are significantly affected by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Ice and snow can cause hazardous driving conditions. If you do have to travel and see utility or emergency crews working along the road, remember to move over or slow down.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Ways to save energy and money as temperatures drop this week

As temperatures drop this week, Duke Energy is here to help our customers take control of their energy use and save money through no-cost, low-cost energy efficiency tips.

Low- to no-cost energy-saving tips

Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temperatures, the more you can save.

Change your air filter and schedule regular maintenance for your heating systems. Maintaining your heating systems can help increase efficiency.

Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home.

Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter to push warm air back down into the room.

Seal cracks in windows, doors and vents with caulking and weatherstripping to save 10% to 20% in heating costs.

Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.

Get more tips, learn about incentives and sign up for usage alerts and other tools to save money at duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

