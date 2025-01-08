Club leadership, local officials cut ribbon at Pennington Complex facility

A child tries to hide from his playmates at the inclusive playground at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton before Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A child plays with balloons atop the playground equipment at the inclusive playground at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton before Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A child climbs on the playground equipment at the inclusive playground at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton before Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Kiwanis Club past president Lee Scott, center, holds a check for $350,000 from the Lumberton Tourism Development Authority which was presented as part of Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the inclusive playground at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Scott is pictured with fellow Kiwanians and members of the LTDA board.

Kids play on the merry-go-round at the inclusive playground at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton before Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Kiwanis Club past president Lee Scott, center, cuts the ribbon at the inclusive playground at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Complex in Lumberton at a ceremony Wednesday. The project was undertaken to celebrate the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton’s 100th anniversary last year. Scott is pictured with other Kiwanians and officials from the city of Lumberton, Robeson County, Public Schools of Robeson County, the Lumberton Tourism Development Authority and Trillium Health Resources.

LUMBERTON — The sounds of celebration Wednesday at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex included the happy screams of children and the scampering of footsteps as a few dozen of Robeson County’s young excitedly ran about through their new place to play.

Those sounds continued with words of gratitude from the adults that made that playground possible, as a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the site to commemorate the opening of the inclusive playground, built to celebrate last year’s 100th anniversary of the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton.

Officials from Kiwanis, the city of Lumberton, Robeson County, Public Schools of Robeson County and Trillium Health Resources were among those who gathered for the occasion, while children from Tanglewood and Rowland-Norment elementary schools and Kid’s Academy preschool attended to become some of the first to play at the site.

“Words just can’t express (it), especially seeing the community support that came out today and the two schools that came, and we had a couple of pre-K programs come as well,” said Tim Little, a past Kiwanis president and centennial project chair. “It’s just indescribable.”

Nearly all the equipment at the playground is wheelchair-accessible and ADA-compliant, while the venue is also tailored for children with autism and other sensory disorders. Playworld Preferred installed the equipment in recent months.

The project began a few years back as just an idea, with Little stating his original thought was to raise “$70- or $80 thousand” to build a “little playground” somewhere in Lumberton. Other Kiwanians helped make the idea larger, and the club began raising funds early last year with a 5,000-square-foot facility in mind; the project was expanded to its current 10,000-square-foot footprint after the overwhelming support received from the community.

Kiwanis has spent $843,000 on the project after raising $871,925 to date. Remaining funds will be used to build permanent signage and do additional landscaping work, etc.; the club also hopes to receive approximately a $47,000 refund on state sales tax once it applies for that through the state.

The largest donation for the project was a total of $350,000 from the Lumberton Tourism Development Authority, which made a check presentation as part of Wednesday’s ceremony. That board’s initial investment was $100,000, as reported by The Robesonian last January, but continued to grow over time.

“It did (grow over time),” LTDA Chairman Arnold West said. “We, the Tourism Board, were committed to make this work. Because it was pride in our city, in the county and in our community. We’re not the team, we’re just part of the team. … It’s absolutely an amazing opportunity for us to actually visualize and see the fruits of our labor. Through our courage is how we are defined, but the tree is judged by its fruit, and this is a fruitful tree.

“The Visitor’s Bureau has been ultimately supportive since day one, or pretty close to day one,” Little said. “When I was ready to give up, they were beyond supportive. They have been wonderful partners, along with the school board, city, county, individuals — I’ve been amazed at individuals that actually called me to make donations.”

Other sponsors to invest $50,000 or more into the project — called “Superhero” sponsors on a banner at the playground’s entrance, include Trillium Health Resources, the City of Lumberton and the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“This is great, and it’s to help these kids, to help our kids out, and it comes back to the surrounding area, Robeson, our city,” said Lumberton City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, who represents Precinct 2 including the Pennington Complex. “We worked together as a team, and there is no child left behind, we’re here for everybody.”

“Let us celebrate not just what we have accomplished, but what we will always continue to achieve together,” said Kiwanis past president Lee Scott, who was club president during much of the fundraising efforts. “This is your playground, this is your project and it is also your legacy, and as Kiwanians we are the ones who are honored to be a part of it.”

Additional sponsors, from the “Hero” level of $25,000 or more all the way down to $50 donations, are recognized on banners along the fence of the playground. That the playground was built, Kiwanis leaders say, is a testament to all of them.

“None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the people of this county,” Scott said. “You are as much a part of this legacy as any Kiwanian that has dedicated their time and effort. Our work is a part of an unbroken chain, a legacy of service that spans generations. This playground is the next link in that chain, and it’s not for just today, or just tomorrow. It’s for decades to come, for children we may never meet, but who all will benefit from what we’ve built together.”

While every child can have fun at this playground, it was made with special-needs children in mind.

“This playground that this community has built, it’s not just for kids like my grandson, who’s 5 years old and can run and jump on any playground, but it’s for other kids who may have mobility issues, maybe they can’t sit on their own, they go to a playground and they can’t jump on the swing and play on that equipment like other kids can — but they can at this one,” said Joy Futrell, CEO of Trillium Health Resources. “This one is inclusive for everybody in the community, and … if kids can get out and play, kids of all ability can play together, they’re going to have better health.”

As kids played on the playground before, during and after Wednesday’s ceremony, the man who oversees the schools in which they learn was pleased to see the result of the community’s investment.

“That’s it, to see kids with the opportunity to participate, all-inclusive, that’s our obligation to provide for every kid with the opportunities to learn, to participate,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson. “Our theme is ‘one team, one goal.’ This is, through this partnership, evidence of that worked, and we all aligned our thoughts and focused on the real need, and that was just evident. I’m hoping and trusting this is just the beginning.”

The smiles of those children make all the dollars raised worth the investment, Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor said.

“The Kiwanis have done so much with this for the children, and when those children that’s over here walks out of there, it’s worth a million dollars,” Taylor said. “Because you can’t help nobody but children. When I started being a commissioner, it’s help the children, help the older people.”

And as the sounds of children playing at their hometown’s newest playground continued to fill the air Wednesday, that joyful noise was just the beginning of decades of fun that will originate from the facility.

“Fifty years from now, children will still be laughing, they will still be playing here,” Scott said. “Families will still be gathering, finding joy and making memories in this space. This project will stand as a testament to what it means to truly care for one another.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com.