RED SPRINGS — A man wanted in a Red Springs shooting is in custody after he fled into a wooded area near his residence on Peterson Road in Red Springs Thursday.

Elvis Oxendine Jr., 28, of Red Springs is the suspect in a shooting into an occupied vehicle Tuesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Oxendine was arrested and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation, and resist, delay, and obstructing a government official. Oxendine is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing and more arrests/charges are likely, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

The Sheriff’s Office also noted that it does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.