PEMBROKE — UNCP Police Chief George Johnson was sworn into office Thursday.

Dr. Robin Gary Cummingsn the university’s Chancellor said Johnson was selected after a comprehensive national search.

Johnson was appointed as the university’s chief of Police and Public Safety, effective Dec. 1.

Johnson, who brings a wealth of experience to the role, has dedicated 28 years to law enforcement.

Since February 2023, he has served as interim chief of police at UNCP, “demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our campus community,” accoeding to a statement by the university

Before joining UNCP, Johnson various supervisory and management positions during his 14 years with Fayetteville State University’s Office of Police and Public Safety.

He also taught in-service and continuing education classes in law enforcement, fire, EMS and CPR at Robeson Community College.

In addition to his law enforcement career, he has proudly served as a captain with the Big Marsh Volunteer Fire Department since 1990.