RALEIGH — Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) appointed Sen. Danny Britt (R-Robeson, Scotland and Hoke) to eight committees for the 2025-26 legislative biennium.

Additionally, Britt was tapped to serve as the co-chair of the three following committees:

– Judiciary

– Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety

– Commerce and Insurance.

Britt will serve on the following committees during the biennium:

– Appropriations/Base Budget

– Health Care

– Pensions, Retirement and Aging

– Rules and Operations of the Senate

– Joint Legislative Commission on Government Operations

“Legislative committees are the bedrock of the legislative process,” according to a statement released Thursday from Britt’s office. “They are where bills are debated, amended and receive significant public input. Sen. Danny Britt is well-versed in the matters that will come before the committees he will serve on”

“I’m thankful for Sen. Britt’s willingness to bring his expertise to these eight committees, and I look forward to seeing the work he accomplishes this biennium for his constituents and the state,” Berger said.

“I am proud to serve as co-chair of the Judiciary, Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety, and Commerce and Insurance Committees,” Britt said. “My background as a former prosecutor, private practice attorney, and Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard brings real-world experience to the legislature. I will continue to utilize that knowledge and training, and make improvements that benefit not only my constituents, but the great state of North Carolina.”