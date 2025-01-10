A wide variety of artifacts pulled out of the Lumber River, ranging from pottery to abandoned firearms.

A Cotton weigher machine from the 1800s. The farmer would put the cotton into the hooks and be paid by the weight. This item is in a rotating exhibit.

A large variety of taxidermied animals native to the Robeson County area, donated by an unnamed local taxidermist.

The bike of Ed Allen’s bike, a Lumberton native who was infamous for riding around town with a variety of useful nick-nacks and helping those in need.

The Uniform of Ida Van Larken. Larken was born in Lumberton in 1917 and was one of the first African-American flight instructors.

A mug created by Jennifer Gardiner, a Robeson County native, and donated to the museum among many other artisan pieces.

A 100-year-old National Cash Register cash register on display at the Robeson County History Museum. The top of the cash register is pictured. The register is attached to a large set of thin drawers. Each employee was assigned a drawer and used it when they worked.

A painting of the view of the river from the 5th Bridge. The artist is unknown, as the painting is not signed, but it is from the early 1900s and depicts a water tower and treatment plant from 1930 that are not there today.

LUMBERTON—The Robeson County History Museum hosts a variety of displays that show the progression of the county’s growth.

Established in a former railway express station in 1986, the RCHM aims to “capture and share the story of the Robeson County region, from settlement forward.” The many rotating and static exhibits, which include paintings, antique farm tools, and various artifacts pulled from the Lumber River throughout time, are filled with donations from Robeson County residents.

Many notable individuals from Robeson County have dedicated exhibits in the museum, such as Ida Van Larkin, one of the first female African-American flight instructors, and Jewel Flowers, a highly recognizable pinup girl from the 1950s.

The museum is open three days a week: Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. It is located at 101 South Elm Street, Lumberton. For information about upcoming exhibits or to volunteer with the museum, contact them at 910.738.7979 or robesonhistorymuseum@gmail.com.

