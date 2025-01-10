LUMBERTON—The Robeson County History Museum hosts a variety of displays that show the progression of the county’s growth.
Established in a former railway express station in 1986, the RCHM aims to “capture and share the story of the Robeson County region, from settlement forward.” The many rotating and static exhibits, which include paintings, antique farm tools, and various artifacts pulled from the Lumber River throughout time, are filled with donations from Robeson County residents.
Many notable individuals from Robeson County have dedicated exhibits in the museum, such as Ida Van Larkin, one of the first female African-American flight instructors, and Jewel Flowers, a highly recognizable pinup girl from the 1950s.
The museum is open three days a week: Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. It is located at 101 South Elm Street, Lumberton. For information about upcoming exhibits or to volunteer with the museum, contact them at 910.738.7979 or robesonhistorymuseum@gmail.com.
Contact Victoria Sanderson at Vsanderson@Robesonian.com.