LUMBERTON — The Robeson County History Museum was visited recently by a survivor of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing, which has been in the news this year after the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to a group of survivors of the blast.

Toshiharo (Tosh) Kano may be the youngest survivor because his mother was three months pregnant with him on the fateful day, Aug. 6, 1945. He has a Lumberton connection.

Tosh and his wife, Lumberton native Rita Valenti Kano, wrote and edited a book about his family’s survival and the aftermath. A beautifully written memoir, “Passport to Hiroshima” (2015) offers an eye-opening account of the only time nuclear bombs were used in warfare.

Rita Kano, who passed away several years ago, was a lifelong writer. She met Tosh in Utah when she was staying with a daughter and later a book was born.

A copy of “Passport to Hiroshima” is in the library of the History Museum. In part, the book is a memoir written by Tosh’s father coupled with Rita and Tosh’s memories and thoughts.

Tosh’s parents, Toshiyuki and Shizue, survived the nuclear blast from the impossible distance of 800 yards from its epicenter. Toshiyuki was shielded by a railroad overpass and a ditch, and Shizue crawled out from under the rubble of her home carrying her two children.

Of the 300,000 residents of Hiroshima, 237,000 died. The city was leveled and then burned. Many died in the blast and others from fire and radiation poisoning, including Tosh’s brother.

Tosh also suffered from deficiencies of his immune system caused by radiation. Proud descendants of Samurai warriors, the family struggled in poverty and eventually relocated to the U.S.

In the prologue, Tosh said he feels “no animosity towards anyone or any country.” He has found forgiveness but warns us not to forget the horror of the bombing.

“By some miracle, my family survived … perhaps to carry a message of hope to the future,” he said. “Never forget, never repeat the unthinkable.”

“Our concern, the reason for telling you our story, is that the desensitization of time will lead us to repeat the unthinkable,” he said.

The bomb, named Little Boy, was a “child’s toy” compared to the weapons in the modern arsenal.

“In my heart is a dream,” he said. “I address the General Assembly of the United Nations on August 6, 2045.

“It is the 100th anniversary of the bombing,” he said. “At 99, I will likely be the only living survivor of Hiroshima.”

“Let me be the last son of Hiroshima,” he said.

At 374 pages, “Passport to Hiroshima” is a lively and fast read with many surprises. It is a story of horror, heroism and endurance.

The Museum thanks Annette Straub for sharing a copy of the book.

The Robeson County History Museum welcomes visitors on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. till noon and Sundays from 2-4 p.m. or by appointment.

The Museum is located on the corner of 1st and Elm Streets. Contact us at (910) 738-7979.