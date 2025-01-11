LUMBERTON — What does occult mean in this context? Mars gets eclipsed by the moon.

We in astronomy call all events like this that do not involve the sun, Earth and moon — as in an eclipse-occultation.

More often it is the moon that is the “eclipsing body,” passing in front of the planet or star that we hear about. Other objects in space can do the same thing, such as when a planet appears to cover up a star.

Tonight as soon as it gets dark, look in the northeastern sky for the moon near the horizon. A tiny bit below and to the left of the Moon, you’ll see a bright object that looks like a star.

That object is not a star, it is the planet Mars.

Go back outside about an hour later, and you should be able to see that the Moon has gotten closer to Mars.

These next two times are important if you want to see this here in North Carolina.

The occultation begins at about 2 a.m. tomorrow morning, with Mars slipping behind the Moon at 2:11 a.m. It emerges at approximately 3:20 am, around the upper right part of the waxing Moon. The specific number is 58 degrees north, as reckoned using lunar latitude.

All of which brings us to the non-collision of these objects.

To answer this query, I’ll remind you of last school year’s two solar eclipses.

I, of course, was teaching students about them, when a young man (we’ll call him Kenny) sheepishly raised his hand, and asked in a trembling voice, “but what’s going to happen to us when the Moon hits the Sun?”

I had him and his classmates perform a simple kinesthetic activity, involving thumbs and pinkies. After Kenny did the activity a couple of times, he smiled and exclaimed; “they CAN’T hit each other, can they.” Mission accomplished: understandable science that allays fears. We need more of that.

So, pretend that your right thumb is Mars, and hold it out in front of you with your elbow straight.

Now, put your left pinky close enough to your nose so it appears to cover your thumb to your nose. Without moving your elbows, try to hit the two pinkies. It’s not possible, unless you cheat.

The left pinky equals the moon, the right equals Mars. This is a fairly accurate model for the occultation except for the scale of distances.

Mars is currently about 60 million miles away from Earth, and the moon is only about 240,000 miles away. The distance scale is way off. If it were, your right thumb would be roughly 500 feet away. Space is well named.

The moon’s orbit of Earth isn’t really visible on most nights, but you’ll see it late tonight/tomorrow morning, if you go out and look. We do see the moon’s orbit from day to day, as it shifts from one phase to the other.

But wait, there’s more.

While you’re outside, you’ll also see Jupiter to the West, slightly brighter than Mars. Soon, you’ll have the opportunity to see all five visible planets at the same time, strung out along the sky from Southwest to Northeast.

Want to know more? The Robeson Planetarium is celebrating the 21st anniversary of Opportunity landing on Mars on Saturday, Jan. 25t at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Call 910-671-6000, Ext. 3382 to make reservations. Leave your last name, and the number of people in your group.

During that program, I’ll show you where and when to look so you can see all of the planets its possible to see.

Kenneth Brandt is the director of the Robeson County Planetarium.