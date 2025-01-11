Gaia, who also has a sister, works well as a companion. Both are great as team walkers and hikers. Gaia is friendly, affectionate, smart, playful, gentle, loyal, curious, funny, athletic, loves kisses, loves attention and is leash trained and house trained. She has a short coat and would be good in a home with other dogs, cats, children and other animals and would do well in a caring loving home. She is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. Fore more information about Gaia, contact Franny’s Friends in Lumberton at 910-736-0123.