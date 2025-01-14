LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council granted the city’s Police Department permission to either accept or apply for a series of grants totaling about $260,000, while also giving the Fire Department the green light to purchase two new fire engines, approving the measures during the first monthly board meeting of 2025 Monday at City Hall.

The Police Department was granted permission by Council to accept one grant which it had already been awarded, while it was also authorized to apply for four more grants. Each motion passed 7-0; Councilman John Cantey was absent from Monday’s meeting.

The one grant which has already been awarded was the 2024 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance (JAG) Grant, a $25,464 grant which the department applied for in November and was awarded, Police Chief Michael McNeill said. That grant is awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Of the four grants which the department will apply for, the largest is the $171,500 Governor’s Highway Safety Program Grant for the fiscal year 2026. The GHSP awards over $22 million in grants annually to communities around the state in an effort to reduce traffic crashes, its website states.

LPD will also apply for additional GHSP grant for $26,000 to fund overtime operations, as approved by Council.

Authorization was also given to apply for a $25,000 N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission Grant, which will be used “to furnish and supply equipment for a forensic interviewing site” to interview juveniles who are victims of sexual assault and/or abuse, an agenda document states. LPD will collaborate with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office to run the site, which will benefit the department by eliminating wait times which currently occur when victims are sent to Child Advocacy Centers outside the area. Having such a site locally will also prevent the loss of pertinent evidence in these cases.

LPD was also given permission to apply for a Reunite Grant from the American Kennel Club for $12,000, which will go towards the purchase of a new K-9 officer to assist in police activities.

In a related measure, Council approved for LPD to retire K-9 Ares, who will be sold to his handler, Lt. Jonathan Smith, for $1.

After approving those several measures to benefit the Lumberton Police Department, Council also approved for the Lumberton Fire Department to purchase two new fire engines to add to the department’s fleet. These will replace two existing engines due to their age.

Approximate build times for new fire engines range from eight to 36 months, Chief Chris West said, but vender MES has two demo units available for immediate delivery.

Each engine will cost up to $750,000, with a maximum budget of $1.5 million; the exact cost is not immediately clear as the demo engines don’t have certain equipment on them, which will be added by the department.

City increases investment for downtown improvements

Council approved an increase in funding for the downtown Facade Grant Program, from $30,000 to $50,000.

The program began in recent years as part of the city’s downtown revitalization efforts “to encourage property owners to enhance the aesthetic appeal of their buildings, thereby improveing the overall appearance of our community and stimulating local economic development,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Sarah Beth Ward.

Demand for these funds has “significantly increased” over the last year, leaving the existing funds insufficient to meet that demand.

The $20,000 increase will come from the unappropriated fund balance in the city’s General Fund, City Manager Wayne Horne said.

Other matters

In other business, Council:

— Formally introduced Elizabeth Hardin, who was recently hired as the city’s public information officer, a new position on the city staff.

— Recognized Cadence Bethea, a 15-year-old sophomore at Lumberton High School, who was recently named Miss Kappa Alpha Psi.

— Accepted $1 million in funding for the city’s ongoing Lead Service Inventory Project from the North Carolina Department of Water Infrastructure.

— Approved a $78,750 contract with Hickman Utilities to perform several emergency sewer repairs in the city, to be paid for from the Water and Sewer Capital Reserve Fund.

— Appointed Angus Thompson to serve as an interim member on the city’s Personnel Board. Thompson is a former public defender.

— Appointed Mica Walcott to the Main Street Lumberton Advisory Board.

— Approved the following allocation of Community Revitalization Funds: $1,550 to the St. Alban’s Masonic Lodge for the purchase of bicycles for community children; $1,300 to the Lumberton High School wrestling program to help with travel and lodging costs for the upcoming state tournament; and $1,050 to the Robeson County MLK Day Parade.

