Material Integration II – Red Springs ArtSpace, 2-4 p.m. now through. Jan. 22: Red Springs Artspace, 200 S. Main St., Red Springs, is hosting “Material Integration II,” a solo art exhibition by Ray Im, a Korean-born American lens-based artist and ceramicist. He blends traditional techniques of ceramics and photography to create a unique presentation in space. While examining the relationship between the two mediums, he offers a fresh perspective on the interplay between tradition and modernity in object and installation settings. He utilizes the German Deadpan style in his photography, giving his images a cool, detached, and emotionless quality, an approach that carries over into his interdisciplinary installation sculptures and pottery works. Red Springs ArtSpace is open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. each Wednesday and 2-4 p.m. each Sunday and by appointment. Call 910-240-2887.

Canines for Service Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Jan. 16: Learn about Canines for Service at a fundraising event at Happenings on Elm. The program will explain how trained canines help Veterans cope with Traumatic Stress Disorder and other traumatic conditions. The evening is $45, excluding tax and gratuity. Some proceeds will go to Canines for Service. Please text 910-734-0668 to register.

Visiting Authors & Social, 6:30-8 p.m., Jan.16: The Visiting Authors and Social, sponsored by Friends of the Robeson County Public Library, is hosting Maggie Thom, author of suspense and mystery books, in the Osterneck Auditorium. This is a video event. The event is free and open to the public.

Purnell-Swett & St. Pauls Ribbon Cutting, Jan. 18: Purnell-Swett High School and St. Pauls High School will host the ribbon cuttings for the new Multipurpose Buildings on each campus. Purnell-Swett will host it at 9 a.m., and St. Pauls will host it at 11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Celebration, noon Jan. 20: A Martin Luther King Celebration, hosted by the Town of Fairmont and Stop The Violence Group, will take place in the Fairmont Heritage Center. Dr. Stanley Elliott will speak, Fairmont school students will participate, and the chorus will sing. Lunch will be served. The public is encouraged and welcome to attend

Surviving the Winter 2 Folk Concert on Jan. 24, Fairmont singer/songwriter Allen Hayes and two others will perform at the Fairmont Heritage Center at 7 p.m. For ticket information, contact Admission. Light snacks will be served.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting, Jan. 23-26: Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer! Times of events vary.

MLK Day Parade, noon on Jan. 25, Hooper for the Future is planning for the annual Robeson County MLK Day Parade. Lineup will take place at 11 a.m. at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School. The parade starts at noon.

Czech National Philharmonic – GPAC, 7:30 p.m., Jan.28: An international treasure and an extraordinary musical adventure, the Czech National Philharmonic was founded in 1908, during which the orchestra performed its first concerts under the direction of Bohuslav Martinů. In 1945, it was reconstituted after World War II and awarded the title of ‘National’ Philharmonic. The orchestra is famous for performing the works of Dvorak, Smetana, Martinů, Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart and Schubert.

Fire/Rescue College, 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m., Feb. 5: Robeson Community College is proud to announce the Annual Fire/Rescue College scheduled for February 5-9, 2025. Classes are scheduled at various times, and early registration is strongly encouraged. All information regarding classes and registration forms is available on the Fire/Rescue College website – www.southeatfirecollege.com. Please use this website for all inquiries regarding the Fire/Rescue College.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm7–9:30 p.m.: each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night at 219 Elm: Join the fun at – 9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton, for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your games, or select from the collection available in-house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing. ‘

Farmers Market: Ope3–6 p.m.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot next to the MarMarkett on 3rd and Water Streets. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at robesoncofarmersmkt@gmail.com.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.