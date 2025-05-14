Earlier this month, my wife and I celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary, and I have reflected on the many things that have changed in that time, including us, and a few of the things that I’ve learned along the way.

The first thing I learned is that two decades can pass in the blink of an eye and a lot can change.

The most important thing I’ve learned from marriage is that it is not easy. My grandfather used to share these little tidbits of wisdom that usually left me scratching my head. One of them was: “Don’t let them tell you it’s as easy to feed two mouths as it is one.”

Metaphorically, the lesson here is that the more people you support, the harder it is to make ends meet. Kids ain’t cheap. Navigating finances is one of those life lessons marriage has taught me, especially when children become involved.

Speaking of children – we have three, and one thing that has changed since we got married is my ranking. Since we’ve had kids, my importance has gone up and down like the stock market has in 2025. I’m still considered to be of good value, but what were once blue chips are now penny stocks. I’m sure there are times my wife’s had buyer’s remorse, I’m just glad she hasn’t dumped me for a tax credit.

Having kids changes everything. I rarely sleep late anymore. I rarely get to decide what we’re having for dinner, and I am reminded at least once a week that I am a grown man, capable of taking care of myself (which isn’t entirely true, or at least the second part of that about taking care of myself). Having children has been good because it gives marriage an added sense of purpose, and kids really do keep things interesting.

All three of our children are girls, so that – literally – makes me the odd man out. And since we just celebrated Mother’s Day, it’s worth noting that the role of motherhood is paramount for both single and married moms. I have learned that I come second to my children, and I am fine with that because they have an amazing mother, and I am grateful for that. Still, I know my place in the family hierarchy.

People don’t change, or rarely do they. I was never good at folding clothes, and after 20 years of marriage, I still do a horrible job of it. That’s why I stick to doing the washing. She knew this going into the arrangement and hopefully, she hasn’t been too disappointed to find out that I haven’t changed. I’ve conformed, but I can’t say I’ve improved much. Maybe a little. You’ll have to ask her, she’ got the final word, and that leads to something else I’ve learned.

I’ve learned after 20 years of marriage how to pick my battles, and I’m getting better at it. Now that my kids are a little older, I’ve learned to check in with them first to see what kind of mood

my wife is in before I come to the table with any disagreement. Most times, I’ve learned it’s better to just shut up entirely. Like the Kenny Rogers song, “The Gambler,” a husband learns (sooner or later) to know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em, when to walk away and when to run!

My grandad would have agreed that despite his advice, offered many years before I got married, that I did good. A good marriage is like a business partnership with equal players taking on the responsibilities and contributing to the overall success of the institution (there’s a reason why they call marriage an institution…). My business partner is level-headed, focused, and most importantly, she is realistic about her expectations, and this has helped us navigate some stormy times.

In our 20 years together, we’ve had three children and lost one. We lost our home twice to “hundred-year” floods. We both lost our fathers, and we’ve lost countless pets. Admittedly, a lot of things that have been the impetus for divorce for some have been the things that gave us strength. When they say, “for better or for worse,” few realize that there are going to be more “for worse” times.

My wife is my biggest supporter, and I’ve learned that support is ultimately important. Our first daughter was a little more than a year old when the prospect of pursuing my doctorate became a discussion. I’ll never forget her telling me that “time is going to pass regardless of what you do, and your daughter is too young to remember you being away all the time for classes.” Then there was the time when she was extremely stressed out with her work and considering a new job, one that paid considerably less. I didn’t hesitate to tell her to pursue what made her happy, and today she is professionally happier than ever. I, too, am her biggest supporter.

Some of you reading this have been married much longer than I have – 30, 40, 50 years even.

But according to the U.S. Census, the average marriage lasts about 20 years, and from the years 2011 to 2021, both marriages and divorces declined. Younger couples don’t have the same trust in marriage, and fewer of them want kids. Marriage is a compromise and anyone who tells you different hasn’t been married. Or they’re now divorced.

Of the myriad pieces of advice that I was given when I got married, one word stands out – succumb. It was whispered in jest, but it has echoed seriously with me for two decades. So listen up, young folks. I’ve embraced it, but I think the next twenty years (which I hope I’m blessed with) will be easier than the first twenty. All things considered, we’ve done well so far – better than average – and the plan is to stick to what’s been working. And to keep learning

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. Reach him at [email protected].