LUMBERTON — On Tuesday, the PSRC Board of Education announced that the Department of Education has denied the state’s appeal regarding the ESSER III funding.

The Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were initially granted to schools across the country in 2021 to “construction, renovation, repairing and improving school facilities to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards, and to support student health needs,” according to the NC Department of Public Instruction.

PSRC had approximately $14 million in projects in progress under the ESSER III funds.

During the April school board meeting, PSRC Chief Finance Officer Erica Setzer said the US Department of Education sent a letter to the NC Department of Education declaring on March 28 that, as of that day, the previously approved ESSER III extension for several counties, including Robeson County, was no longer approved. The original extension was granted on Feb. 21.

District Attorney Richard Schwartz announced on May 13 that the state of North Carolina had submitted an appeal to the DOE, but the extension was denied.

“Unfortunately, by a letter dated May 8 from the Department of Education, denied all of the appeals for all the different projects from the four different school districts,” Schwartz said, “stating that they don’t enhance student learning, which is a new requirement that was added after the prior approvals had been granted.”

In other news, Dr. Connie Locklear announced that the PSRC’s Grant VI funds were reduced by $52,000.

Additionally, the school board approved a gas easement from Duke Energy to be added on the corner of 10th and Dogwood Street and the 2025-2026 planning budget.

