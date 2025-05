ROWLAN — The Exit 2 interchange on Interstate 95 in southern Robeson County is getting a new collection of businesses, according to Mayor Robert McDougald.

A gas station, convenience store and even a hotel are in the works, thanks in large part to some hustling by McDougald, who was in the place at the right time.

The developer, Patel Development Group had planned a “truck stop” nearby at Exit 7 (Raynham Road), but that plan was denied when a plan to rezone the site came before Robeson County commissioners.

McDougald was at the meeting that day and, during public comments, floated the idea of moving the plan down the interstate a bit to Exit 2, which would put the development inside Rowlands taxing area.

McDougald said the proposed site has water and power lines connecting to the town’s utilities ready to tie into.

Although McDougald said the proposed site is still privately owned, he was optimistic that a deal could be struck.

The land would still need to be rezoned by the county, but its location appeared to be more favorable, since adjacent property is zoned for agricultural use.

The Exit 7 proposal, which was denied, had a very vocal neighbor who told county commissioners that he and other property owners nearby did not want the development ruing the rural setting in the area.

Ronak Patel, who originally brought the plan before county commissioners on Oct. 1, provide some detail about the proposed development.

The original plan included paving over an existing stream, sourcing water from a proposed well and installing a septic system to serve the truck stop, expected to have up to 100 parking spaces for semi-trailers. The plan also included a convenience store, a fast food restaurant and showers for long-haul truckers.

In a subsequent meeting, Patel said his company had downsized the plan to have parking for just 15-20 parking spaces.

Still, county commissioners didn’t like the idea and quashed the rezone request required for the project to move forward.

