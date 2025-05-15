Left to right, Shelena Smith, Clerk of Court; Rudy Locklear, Sheriff’s Deputy; Jessica Locklear, Special Superior Court Judge; and Draper Bullard, Probation Officer, participate in Law Day at Purnell Swett High School.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Bar Association celebrated Law Day 2025 in Robeson County on May 2 by giving back to the communities of Fairmont, St. Pauls, Pembroke and to several schools in Robeson County.

The lawyers got plenty of help from others, including judges, clerks, community corrections officers, sheriff’s deputies, the mayor of Lumberton, and several retired court personnel.

More than 50 people joined together that day to build three handicap wheel chair ramps and spoke to student classes at 17 schools in the county.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Gregory Bell chaired the yearly event with assistance from Resident Superior Court Judge Tiffany Powers and Special Superior Court Judge Jessica Locklear.

This year is the 67th national anniversary of Law Day in the United States. This year makes more than 20 years of celebrating Law Day in Robeson County.

The American Bar Association theme for Law Day 2025 is “E Pluribus Unum,” Latin for “Out of many, One.”

In conjunction with the celebration, The Young Lawyers Division of the North Carolina Bar Association presented the statewide Liberty Bell Award to Judge Diane Philips Green for her many years of service to the law and to her local community.

Bell estimated that the lawyers and others who helped, gave more than a combined 250 hours of their time in building wheel chair ramps and speaking to student classes in local schools.

The lawyers raised the money for the lumber to build one of the ramps, the local Area on Agency of Lumber River Council of Governments paid for one, and a local church in St. Pauls paid for the other ramp.

“Robeson County is a better place because we have local lawyers, and of course, many others who volunteered their time, who care a lot about the place where they work and call home,” Bell said. “I personally thank everyone who participated in Law Day 2025 in Robeson County, and look forward to making next year’s celebration even bigger and better.”

Gary Locklear is a retired judge.