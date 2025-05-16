The 4-H Bee Spin Club is a fun and exciting club for youth who want to learn about bees. In this club, children learn why bees are important, how pollination works, and how to care for bees. It is a great way for children to explore science and nature while having fun with friends.

Bees are amazing insects. They help flowers, fruits, and vegetables grow. This is called pollination. When bees fly from flower to flower, they move pollen. This helps plants make seeds and grow new plants. Without bees, we would not have many of the foods we enjoy, like apples, strawberries, and almonds.

At the 4-H Bee Spin Club, children learn all about this process. They get to see how bees live and work together. Bees live in homes called hives. Inside the hive, there is one queen bee, many worker bees, and some drones. Each bee has an important job to do.

The club also teaches about beekeeping. Beekeeping means taking care of bees. A person who takes care of bees is called a beekeeper. Children in the club learn how beekeepers wear special suits to stay safe. They also learn how to use tools to check on the bees and collect honey. Honey is sweet and tasty, and bees make it from flower nectar.

Members of the 4-H Bee Spin Club may even get to see a real hive! They learn how to be careful around bees and why it is important to be calm. Bees do not want to sting people, but they will if they feel scared. By learning to respect bees, youth learn how to stay safe and help protect these helpful insects.

The club also talks about how we can help bees. Bees need clean places to live and lots of flowers to visit. Youth learn how to plant flowers and avoid using harmful chemicals in gardens. They also learn about why bees are in danger and what we can do to help them.

The 4-H Bee Spin Club helps youth become more curious and confident. They ask questions, explore the outdoors, and work together. Joining the 4-H Bee Spin Club is a fun way to learn about science, animals, and nature. It helps children understand how important bees are to our world. Plus, they get to make new friends and try new things. If you like bees and want to learn more about them, the 4-H Bee Spin Club could be the perfect place for you! Would you like to help bees and be a part of something great? Join the buzz and see what it’s all about!

For more information, contact Jade McNeill, Extension 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant, at 910-671-3276, by Email at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

