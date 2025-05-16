ROBESON COUNTY — Union Chapel Elementary and Littlefield Middle were the top-performing schools in the End-of-Grade (EOG) Learning Challenge.

The Apex Learning EOG Challenge initiative was designed to boost the Robeson County students’ performance across several subjects, including English Language Arts, Math, and 8th Grade Science, in preparation for EOG testing.

Students in grades 6 through 8 utilized the Apex Tutorials platform to strengthen their understanding of key concepts, take pre- and post-tests, and track their academic growth.

To qualify for recognition, participants had to complete at least 10 hours of work, earn a minimum of 50 points, and complete four units by March 24. Only face-to-face learners were eligible for prizes.

Teachers were instrumental in supporting student success throughout the challenge. One teacher from each participating school whose students achieved the highest percentage of academic gains was honored for their commitment and impact.

Union Chapel Elementary and Littlefield Middle School each received an EOG challenge trophy and a gift basket to commemorate their success.

Individual Winners

In addition to overall school scores, each school had individual teachers and students who ranked at the top. Each of the student winners was honored with certificates, swag bags, and other prizes during school visits on May 15, while teachers received certificates and gifts to celebrate their vital contributions.

By school, the winners are:

● Littlefield Middle: Teacher: Kathryn Ingram. Students: Pineda Flores Cruz (7th Grade Math), Christian Deal (7th Grade ELA)

● Magnolia Elementary: Teacher: Christal Tabasa. Students: Khloe Jacobs (8th Grade ELA), Jesus Rodriguez Rosas (8th Grade Science), Daniel Garcia Flores (6th Grade Math)

● Orrum Middle: Teacher: Madison Owens. Students: Abigail Blackburn (6th Grade Math), Marly Nealy (8th Grade Science)

● Oxendine Elementary: Teacher: Tyler Dial. Students: Taniah Dial (6th Grade ELA), Calvin Clark (6th Grade Math)

● Parkton Elementary: Teacher: Maureen Andrews. Students: Alyssa Hardin (8th Grade Science), Mattie Rosol (7th Grade ELA), Noah Slocum (7th Grade Math)

● Union Chapel Elementary: Teacher: Tammy Sessoms. Students: Liberty Tyner & Adalyn Oxendine (6th Grade ELA), Caroly Farias Solis (6th Grade Math):

● Union Elementary: Teacher: Kimberly Hunt. Student: Keithan Strickland (6th Grade Math)