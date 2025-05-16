LUMBERTON – Purple Door Production is opening registration for the Moana Jr. Summer Stage Program.

Director Jeanne Koonce has held a summer program for local kids for several years. The program aims to give young residents of Robeson County a chance to have fun and learn about theater while picking up skills they could use in any productions they take part in.

The two-week workshop will include class sessions interspersed with rehearsals.

The program aims to teach students the basics of stage voice, dance, analysis skills, reading comprehension, and acting and stage basics.

“Kids are often nervous about going to an audition,” Koonce said. “They don’t know what to prepare or how to do it. When they do go, and there are other kids there that have been in workshops or shows before that know what to bring, a kid who’s never been in theater is going to turn to their parent and go ‘I just want to go home,’ because they feel lost and unprepared.”

During the workshop, attendees will be involved in many parts of the production process, including making some of the props involved, such as shell necklaces that Koonce said participants may keep after the show.

The program is open to all children age 8-14.

Koonce said she chose Moana Jr. as this year’s production due to its strong message and the opportunity for her to incorporate some lessons about the Polynisean origins of the story into the workshop.

“Moana is set up to be about a young girl being aggressive,” Koonce said, “and stepping out into the unknown, being fearless. I think that’s a good message, to show that young girls can tackle things all on their own, be fearless and brave.”

Registration will remain open until all 20 slots are filled. Each registration costs $125, and multi-family discounts are available. Rehersals will begin on July 18, with the final performances on Aug. 1-2.

Early registration for the program is open until June 20. Koonce said early registrants pay $40 to hold their place in the program, with the remainder due by July 1.

To reserve a spot in the Summer Stage program, visit the Purple Door Productions Facebook page or call the theater at 910-224-4000.