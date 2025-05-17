DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old male in good health. I go to the gym three days a week, eat well, and fast one day a week. I have been reading about taking a tablespoon of olive oil at night as a remedy for all kinds of things such as digestion issues and arthritis. I tried it, and I swear that the first day after ingesting it, I felt less pain in the arthritis in my hands and feet.

Is there any evidence that this practice is helpful? Also, does it matter what kind or brand of olive oil one uses? I bought special olive oil that is polyphenol-rich; it is lighter and more tasty than the extra-virgin oil I normally buy at the food market. What’s your take on this? — L.A.

ANSWER: Although I don’t think olive oil is a cure for all ailments, there are certainly health benefits when using olive oil compared to most oils. The flavor and amount of polyphenol (an anti-inflammatory compound found in olive oil) will vary from one brand to another. These anti-inflammatory compounds can help symptoms of arthritis in some people.

Personally, I recommend extra-virgin olive oil (made from the initial squeezing of olives without chemical and heat treatment), which has the highest amount of the nutrients you want. But my advice is to choose based on the flavor you like and how much you want to spend rather than the polyphenol content. And of course, too much of anything, including olive oil, isn’t good for you, but a tablespoon is fine.

It could be a nummular headache

DEAR DR. ROACH: I came down with a headache, but nothing showed up after a year of tests, including a CT scan, MRIs, and a spinal tap. Then I was told that I had a nummular headache, which I understand is rare.

I have a sore spot in the back of my head and a feeling in my head that I just can’t explain. I don’t know how I made it through a year until I got on meds.

I am now taking 25 mg of lamotrigine a day. I’m at the point where I’ll have a couple good days, then it comes back. Can this be cured? Is the medication that I’m taking OK, or is there something better? — K.S.

ANSWER: A nummular headache (the name comes from the Latin word for coin as the sore spot is often the size and shape of a coin) is very uncommon, and I’ve never treated a case. I would defer treatment to a neurologist with expertise in headaches.

Gabapentin is a common treatment, but lamotrigine is also used. The best treatment is the one that works best for you. Although sometimes the condition will simply go away, it often doesn’t, requiring chronic medication to keep symptoms under control.

I will note that you are on a tiny dose of lamotrigine. It needs to be started at a small dose, but when used for seizures, the usual dose is 400-600 mg per day (which takes several weeks to reach, titrating slowly). If it’s working for you but not well enough, you might do better with a higher dose.

If a higher dose doesn’t work, there are other medications to try such as antidepressants like amitriptyline and other seizure medications like carbamazepine. One other option to ask your neurologist about is botulinum toxin (Botox), which relieves pain by more than half in about two-thirds of patients.

