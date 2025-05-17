‘Beneath the Swamp’s Shadow’ is historical fiction that reimagines the lead-up to the Battle of Hayes Pond, when Lumbee ousted the Ku Klux Klan.

LUMBERTON — Lumbee Author Kelvin Oxendine released his newest novel on May 2.

“Beneath the Swamp’s Shadow” is historical fiction that reimagines the lead-up to the Battle of Hayes Pond, when Lumbee and Tuscarora community members confronted and ousted the Ku Klux Klan.

The story follows the true story of Oxendine’s great-uncle, Cecil Lowery, as he tries to fill the shoes of his grandfather, local legend Henry Berry Lowry. Lowry was infamous for his resistance against racial injustice until his disappearance in 1872.

“The hardest part was making sure I stayed true to the story,” Oxendine said. “I’m trying to tell the facts, but I’m also creating the dialogue, and making up a few things to keep it interesting.”

In the book, Lowery discovers that a KKK member will be coming to speak in his hometown and becomes fearful of a confrontation. Throughout the novel, Lowery will be told the story of Henry Berry Lowry by his friends, family and other community members, helping him build the confidence to run the Klan out of town.

According to the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the Battle of Hayes Pond took place on the night of Jan. 18, 1958, when a group of about 50 KKK members held a rally as an intimidation tactic against the Native American and African American populations of Robeson County.

“The Lumbees numbered in the hundreds and perhaps even in the thousands,” the NCDNCR website says. “The action commenced when one of the Lumbees shot out the light bulb suspended from a pole over the Klan’s public address system. The Indians then opened fire.”

“Beneath the Swamp’s Shadow” took Oxendine years of research and work in between missions for the Air Force, where he served active duty from 2007 – 2013 before switching to the Air National Guard, where he has been since.

“I looked at a lot of interviews from back in the mid-1900s,” Oxendine said, “to try to see their dialogue and how they spoke, and try to incorporate that into my writing.”

The story of Henry Berry Lowry, alongside The Battle of Hayes Pond, are both integral parts of Lumbee history.

“If you want to learn facts about our people while also getting an entertaining read,” Oxendine said, “Then it’s a good book to pick up!”

