The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance looking for a missing teen.

On Saturday, Jillian Smiling, 16, of Pembroke was reported missing to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jillian is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black sweat pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jillian should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.