Leonard Lowry, who lives “inside” the Robeson County Landfill, argues his case Monday in front of Robeson County commissioners.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners heard testimony after testimony Monday night centering on a plan to expand the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill near St. Pauls.

After more than an hour of public statements opposing the plan, an effort to halt testimony was swiftly overturned, allowing for emotional accusations of contaminated land and water from residents with homes and property near the landfill.

The item on Monday’s agenda included a proposal to approve a conceptual site plan that would allow the design phase to begin to increase the landfill by about 30 acres. The proposal laid out by representatives from LaBella Waste and Recycling was expected to increase the life of the landfill another three decades.

Commissioners ultimately tabled the decision until Sept. 15 to give county staff a chance to chase down some of the issues raised by public testimony at the meeting.

Included in Monday’s testimony were two attorneys with the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) who presented a 26-page letter outlining both problems and solutions to the proposal.

Maia Hutt, SELC senior attorney said that in 2020 alone, 40 truckloads of Chemours PFAS contaminated material was dumped in Robeson County.

Hutt urged commissioners to delay the planned expansion until testing could determine the extent of contamination in the landfill and the land surrounding it.

Among the information that came to light Monday was that the county was knowingly accepting material from the Chemours’ plant linked to PFAS chemical dumping.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — sometimes referred to as forever chemicals — have been discovered in air, water and soil around the Chemours plant in Cumberland County.

Additionally, County Attorney Rob Davis said Robeson County is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Chemours, which qualified county residents for land and water testing.

LaBella said it will have its proposal and schematic illustrations available for public viewing at the Robeson County Library in downtown Lumberton.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].