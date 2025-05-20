LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education recently approved multiple new 2025-2026 principal appointments and a new executive assistant to the board and superintendent, effective July 1.

Principals, who were approved for the positions, were among multiple individuals interviewed during the search process. They were determined to be the top candidates.

Deep Branch Elementary

Martha Locklear will serve as principal of Deep Branch Elementary School. She previously served as an assistant principal at Fairmont High School.

“Thank you for this amazing opportunity to serve as principal of Deep Branch Elementary School. I am truly blessed and honored by your confidence in me. I understand the responsibilities that come with this role. I am committed to leading with integrity, collaboration, and a clear focus on student success,” she told board members on May 13.

Fairgrove Elementary

Aaron Lowery will take the reins of Fairgrove Elementary School next school year, serving in the principal role. Lowery most recently served as principal of Deep Branch Elementary but his many years of service in education include time as an assistant principal at Fairgrove Elementary and acting principal.

Lowery shared words of excitement about returning to serve in administration at Fairgrove Elementary School and how special that school is to him.

“Having this full circle moment means the world to me. I’ve been a student, teacher, and assistant principal at Fairgrove. I look forward to the opportunity to be back home and continue the work of moving Fairgrove forward,” Lowery said.

L. Gilbert Carroll Middle

Thomas “Zach” Jones will step into the principal role at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School. Jones has served in various capacities in the district, including as teacher, district administrator, and assistant principal. Jones thanked,

“Thank you for trusting me with this tremendous responsibility to lead at Carroll Middle School,” Jones told board members during the May 13 meeting.

“I’ve taught my entire career here in the Public Schools of Robeson County. I’ve been an administrator at Central Office, and I’ve been back at Lumberton Senior High School as an assistant principal, and I am excited to lead at Carroll Middle. Thank you for your support,” he added.

Pembroke Elementary

Portia Brazelton anticipates “returning home” to serve as principal at Pembroke Elementary School, where she began her educational career as a classroom teacher. Brazelton has served as an educator and administrator during her time in the district, serving most recently as an assistant principal at Purnell Swett High School.

“This is where I began my career 31 years ago, so it’s like I’m going home. I always said that I wanted to retire there, so maybe I’ll do that,” she said with a laugh.

“As I step into this role, I do it with humility, enthusiasm and a deep sense of responsibility. I look forward to listening, learning, and working alongside our dedicated educators, students, families and community members. I am eager to get started and serve with integrity, purpose, and heart,” she said.

Shining Stars Preschool of Lumberton

Rebecca Chavis-Nolley will take her place as principal at the Lumberton location of Shining Stars Preschool in the coming school year. She served most recently as an assistant principal at Peterson Elementary School.

“This moment is not just a professional milestone for me, it’s a commitment to serve, to listen, to lead, and most importantly, to grow with the school community. I want to thank district leadership for believing in my vision and entrusting me with this great responsibility,” she said. “I look forward to the journey ahead and all that we will accomplish together.”

Townsend Elementary

Tawanna Curry will lead Townsend Elementary in the coming school year as the school’s new principal. Curry has served in various roles in the school district, including as an educator, principal and more. Curry looks forward to serving in a community that means so much to her.

“I once walked these halls as a middle schooler, and now I’m honored to return as the principal.

I look forward to collaborating with the community and all stakeholders to ensure the success of every student. Together, we can create a supportive, inspiring and thriving environment for our learners to grow and excel,” Curry said.

Executive Assistant to Superintendent and PSRC Board of Education

Board members also approved the appointment of Melissa Freeman as Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and the PSRC Board of Education. She will fill the position left vacant by Pattie Mitchell, who is retiring effective July 1. Freeman has served within the district for more than a decade. She has served as a secretary for Program Services and, most recently, as administrative assistant to the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability.

“I am honored to step into this new role as Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and the PSRC Board of Education and I give God all the glory for this new opportunity. It’s been a privilege to serve within this district for nearly 13 years, and I’m excited to continue supporting our leadership, staff, and students in an even greater capacity. I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to what’s ahead,” Freeman said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].