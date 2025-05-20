Rep. Mark Harris Advances House Agriculture Reconciliation Package

WASHINGTON, DC — On Thursday, Representative Mark Harris (NC-08) issued the following statement after voting in favor of the House Agriculture Committee’s Budget Reconciliation Package: Representative Harris said, “As a proud member of the House Agriculture Committee, I stand behind the reforms in our portion of the reconciliation package that boldly put American farmers first. Strengthening work requirements, tightening eligibility, and increasing the states’ responsibility for SNAP will improve it for those on the program, end taxpayer exploitation, and build a stronger, more self-reliant America. By reducing wasteful spending by nearly $300 billion and redirecting over $60 billion to empower our farmers, this bill delivers a long-overdue overhaul of our food and agriculture priorities. “While the package is a good start toward controlling the unchecked spending of the SNAP program, our national debt is still soaring toward $37 trillion. I believe we could have been more aggressive with spending reforms. From our heartland farms to bustling cities, we must forge a prosperous future we can all believe in. Let’s strive for transformative fiscal reforms that give Americans confidence in the future prosperity of our republic!”

Rep. Hudson Statement on the Passage of Energy and Commerce Budget Reconciliation Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-09) released the following statement after the Committee on Energy and Commerce passed President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. “After almost thirty hours of debate, I am proud to join my Republican colleagues in passing the Energy and Commerce Committee’s part of President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.” said Rep. Hudson. “This bill delivers on our promise of protecting the vulnerable, cutting wasteful spending, and renewing the middle-class tax cuts that effect every working family in America and fuel good jobs here at home. Our bill strengthens Medicaid by ending fraud and stopping handouts to illegal immigrants. We’re reining in Biden’s woke, reckless climate agenda, refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve depleted during the Biden Administration, and eliminating onerous regulations that threaten prosperity for you and your family. As Telecom Subcommittee Chair, I worked with my colleagues to raise $88 billion through spectrum auctions while protecting our defense and national security interests. This is about protecting hardworking families, restoring sanity to Washington, and putting America first.”

Rouzer: House Committee on Agriculture passes Budget Reconciliation Proposal

“This past Wednesday night, the House Committee on Agriculture passed our budget reconciliation proposal to save taxpayers more than $290 billion while making major investments in production agriculture. “After months of collaboration, the House Agriculture Committee has delivered on our portion of the reconciliation package to achieve the President’s America First Policy agenda. This legislation secures critical investments for North Carolina’s ag economy and makes responsible reforms to SNAP to protect the program for those truly in need. These commonsense reforms reflect the values of hardworking North Carolinians while encouraging economic growth across farm country.

Highlights of the Budget Resolution…

– Makes key investments in the farm economy through improvements to the farm safety net and crop insurance

– Helps American farmers compete through investments in export promotion programs

– Enhances livestock biosecurity

– Bolsters specialty crop and university-led agriculture research

– Introduces a state benefit-share within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to ensure accountability at the state level where these benefits are administered

– Restrains future Thrifty Food Plan (TFP) updates

– Expands the Work Requirement for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) and closes state loopholes that are encouraging abuse of the program

– Stops a Biden-era internet utility loophole disincentivizing work

– Controls runaway state administrative costs

-Restricts SNAP eligibility for those illegally in the country

Budd, Nehls Introduce Legislation to Allow Flight of Supersonic Civil Aircraft

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Congressman Troy Nehls (R-Texas-22), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced the Supersonic Aviation Modernization (SAM) Act, to require the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator to issue regulations to legalize civil supersonic flight in the United States.

For the past fifty-two years, the United States has had a speed limit in the sky. The SAM Act would permit operators to fly aircraft at supersonic speeds within the National Airspace System if no sonic boom reaches the ground.

“The race for supersonic dominance between the U.S. and China is already underway and the stakes couldn’t be higher. To maintain our global leadership in aerospace innovation, we must modernize air travel by lifting the outdated ban on civil supersonic flight. The Supersonic Aviation Modernization Act paves the way to lift decades-old restrictions, allowing for faster air travel. This is a critical step to ensure America leads the next era of aviation,” said Senator Budd.

“The United States is home to many ground-breaking innovations and should welcome these innovations so long as public safety isn’t threatened. Our nation’s laws and regulations should encourage these innovations and uplift companies that are leading in industries, including the aviation industry. My legislation cuts regulatory red tape without minimizing safety, and incentivizes further innovation in the aviation industry, helping America remain competitive and the envy of the world,” said Congressman Nehls.

“Supersonic flight without an audible sonic boom should obviously be allowed. The ban on supersonic has held back progress for more than half a century. I urge Congress to pass the Supersonic Aviation Modernization Act supersonically, so we can all enjoy faster flights and maintain American leadership in aviation,” said Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic.

“This commonsense legislation maintains safety while clearing the way for innovative technologies to flourish, enabling the United States to keep its competitive edge and remain the global leader in aviation. I commend Sen. Budd, a pilot and recognized aviation champion, for his smart solution to help advance what will be a revolutionary technology,” said Ed Bolen, President and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association.

Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) joined Senator Budd in introducing the bill.

Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-Kan.-3) joined Congressman Nehls in introducing the bill in the House.

Background

14 CFR § 91.817, enacted in 1973, dictates that no person may operate a civil aircraft in the United States at a true flight Mach number greater than 1. This rule prohibits non-military related supersonic flight over the United States, setting an artificial speed limit in the national airspace.

American companies like Boom Supersonic, have developed quiet supersonic technologies and have already demonstrated that their aircraft can operate above Mach 1 without a sonic boom reaching the ground.

This is due to a well-known phenomenon called Mach cutoff, in which a sonic boom refracts in the atmosphere and never reaches the ground.

Despite these innovations, FAA regulations continue to restrict supersonic operations.

The SAM Act would provide a 12-month window for the FAA to re-examine the existing ban on supersonic flight.

