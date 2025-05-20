FAIRMONT — On behalf of the Mayor, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners, Town Manager Jerome Chestnut and all of our staff, we welcome all who come today to show respect to those who served their country and paid the most supreme sacrifice.

Today let our focus be on them and resolve that we shall live our lives to honor their commitment to keep us free. We deeply appreciate your attendance today.

Welcome and Opening Remarks Mayor Charles Kemp

Introductions of Guests Mayor Charles Kemp/Jerome Chestnut

Invocation Rev. Doreen McNeill

Flag Ceremony FHS JROTC Cadets/Capt. Bobby Gay

National Anthem Whitney Houston-(Recorded)

Pledge of Allegiance Mayor Kemp and Audience

Reading of Poems Halle Bethea FHS Student

Reading of Poem Kirsten Ellefson- Youth Council Pres.

Reading of Poem Will Bethea- FHS Student

Remembrance Music “Some Mother’s Son” (Recorded)

Carolyn Dawn Johnson . Keynote Address Rev. Sammy Shropshire Pastor Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church Recognition of Service Personnel Mayor Charles Kemp

in Attendance

Offering of Poppies/Bracelets Fairmont Festival Queens

Benediction Rev. Doreen McNeill