LUMBERTON — The Artist’s Choice 2025 Exhibition opened Thursday and will run through July 10 at the Robeson Art Guild, 109 W. 9th St.

Local artists’ response was strong, including special entries for consideration for a new award offered for artworks honoring the sacrifice of veterans who lost their lives in service to our country since World War I. The Remembrance Day Poppy Award is the first of a new Memorial Day tradition for the Robeson Art Guild.

Judge Paul Baker selected the winners from the very strong field of both two dimensional and three dimensional artwork.

Raymond Hunt, American Legion District Commander for Robeson and Scott Counties, presented the awards at the opening reception.

“The Robeson Art Guild is proud to be part of local efforts recognizing the significant sacrifices made by our veterans over the years, in many different theaters,” The Guild said in a statement for the The Robesonian. “The exhibition and Remembrance Poppy Award reflect artists’ personal memories of those who have given their lives in service of our country – let us never forget their sacrifice.”

Viewers of the art have an opportunity to vote for their favorite entries when visiting the Art Guild. The People’s Choice Award will be announced on July 10, when the Artist’s Choice Exhibition closes.

Paul Baker, Phd, director of the John “Top” Greene African American Cultural Center (City of Raleigh Museum & Cultural Resources) and Professor of History, North Carolina A&T State University, was the judge for the exhibition.

In 2023, Baker was instrumental in the successful exhibition of 100 Robeson County artworks with the Robeson Art Guild at the Osterneck Auditorium in Lumberton, and a selection of 31 of those works at the Contemporary Art Museum (CAM) Raleigh. He continues to support Robeson County artists.

“It’s both gratifying and exciting to recognize and lift North Carolina artists and their talents…especially when they represent parts of the state that are often overlooked,” Baker said.

In addition to the winner of the Remembrance Poppy Award, Baker selected First-, Second-, and Third-Place Winners and awarded four Honorable Mentions.

Winner of the Remembrance Poppy award and First-Place Winner was Kay Bradsher, for her oil painting “The Sacrifice.”

Second-Place Winner was Lu Lewis, for her oil painting “Tears for Poppy.”

Third-Place Winner was MM (Linda) Anderson, for her pastel painting “Red Poppy.”

The exhibition is open to the public through July 10th, during normal hours on Tuesday and Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Visit the Robeson Art Guild website at robesonartguild.org or contact them at [email protected] for more information.

The Robeson Art Guild, inc. is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization.