Source: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

MAXTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person. On Thursday, May 22, 2025, Mario Hernandez, 18, of Maxton was reported missing to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Height:5’7”

Weight:190 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown Last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans

Last seen in the area of Tuscarora Nation Rd., Maxton, NC

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Hernandez is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.