LUMBERTON — Two suspects are in custody in the Thursday shooting death on Rice Road outside of Lumberton.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Fairmont Police Department Officers arrested a 15-year-old suspect after a foot pursuit in the town of Fairmont late last night.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile suspect is in the custody at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

John Bristow, 18, of Lumberton surrendered Thursday night to Investigators at the Robeson County Sheriffs Office, according to a Sheriff’s Office media statement.

Bristow is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a Sheriff’s Office.

Bristow is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to a Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests are connected to a Wedesday evening shooting in the 700 block of Rice Road, just outside of Lumberton.

“William C. Fagan, 27, of Lumberton was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon the arrival of the deputies, according to a Sheriff’s Office.

Fagan was transported to a medical center where he is listed in critical condition.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Juvenile Divisions are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

