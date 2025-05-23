EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].

Robeson County Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, May 24: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings until the product is sold out. Another opportunity is 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays of each week. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton, near the scenic Lumber River. “Happy” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers/plants and a variety of merchandise are available. For mor information, call 910-671-3276.

Robotics Club Fundraiser – Retro City Arcade, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24: Play, explore and power up with a robot in the Robot Room at Retro City Arcade and Pizzeria. There is an entry fee for this event. Call 910-802-4099 for details.

Magic Dixie Exhibition – Red Springs ArtSpace, 2-4 p.m. May 25: Red Springs Artspace will present “Magic Dixie: The Art of Henryk Fantazos.” This solo art exhibition of Henryk Fantazos features 48 paintings and 35 intaglios. They are on display from May 11 through June 11 at Red Springs Artspace, 200 S. Main St. in Red Springs. Exhibition hours: noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and by appointment, 910-240-2887.

Memorial Day Service – Robeson Community College, 11 a.m. May 26: The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in the Military Affiliated Resource Center, located in Building 13, and will conclude with a tribute at the flag poles. Our guest speaker will be Mr. Tom Martin, a decorated veteran and minister. This event is free and open to the public.

Clarkton Community Day Parade & Festival: Join us for the annual Clarkton Community Day Parade & Festival on May 26. Parade line-up begins at 9 a.m. on the north end of 701 Business near the E.J. Cox building, and the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The armor bearer will be Ander Wilds. Commissioner Arthur Bullock is the 2025 Clarkton Community Day Parade Grand Marshal. For more information about the Clarkton Community Day Parade & Festival, please contact Melody Matthews at 910-840-7241.

Children’s Storytime, Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. May 27 and every Tuesday at Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, [email protected].

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 27 and monthly on the fourth Tuesday at Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont, [email protected].

Children’s Storytime, St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., May 28, and on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W. Broad St., Saint Pauls, [email protected].

Alive After 5 Opening Night: The Black Water Band, 6 p.m., May 29: Each Thursday night May 29 through June 26, the Alive After Five series will present a singer or band at the Dick Taylor Plaza in Historic Downtown Lumberton.

Suddenly It’s Spring Yard Sale, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 31: The Town of Fairmont is presenting “Suddenly It Is Spring” yard sale. All the shopping is available in the Town Hall parking lot. Information for a booth and food vendors will be on site just in case you are registering on site. Proceeds will be used to promote youth activities within Fairmont.

Carolina Peddlers Anniversary Event, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., June 7: Carolina Peddlers is celebrating another anniversary and it is a big day. Food and beverage trucks are on site in addition to all the sales, free tastings and giveaways available in beautifully displayed booths inside. Find your deal at Carolina Peddlers’ Anniversary sale at 3540 East Elizabethtown Road.

DaBomb Barrel Racing, 9 a.m., June 7: DaBomb Barrel Racing is returning to the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center. Save the date! details to come.

Robeson County Area Beekeepers Association, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 17: Meet at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. 6:30 p.m Meal, 7 p.m. Educational meeting. Contact [email protected], 910-671-3276 for more information.

Lumbee Homecoming opening day, 9 a.m., June 24: The 56th annual Lumbee Homecoming is an exciting time for family and friends. the 12-day celebration begins with pageantry and ends with a parade, just to name a few of the many events taking place in the UNC Pembroke Quad.

Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., June 27: The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association is hosting the Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament June 27th – July 3rd. Come out and enjoy the game with the youth teams that bring joy to the games of youth baseball. Times of games vary. Therefore, the times listed on the calendar are not always accurate.

July 4th Bash, 8:00 p.m., July 4: Join the Independence Day celebration at Retro City Arcade and Pizzeria. Food, drinks and music! Celebration hours are 8:00 pm to 2:00 am.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot next to the Market Market and Water Streets. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.