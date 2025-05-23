Martin: ‘They’ve handed us a torch, and we have a responsibility to see to it that they did not die in vain.’

Local members of various branches of the military, past and present join officials from Robeson Community College for a photo on Thursday during a Memorial Day program hosted by the college.

LUMBERTON — Retired Army officer Tom Martin delivered the keynote address Thursday at Robeson Community College, where several dozen community members joined retired service members for a Memorial Day Program.

Martin served 21 years, including two tours in Vietnam as well as a tour in Bosnia. He retired as the chief warrant officer and has received the following awards, the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal for Valor and the Purple Heart.

The following is his address:

“Today, we remember those who sacrificed so that we can live in freedom.

“I want to remember two names specifically, after two tours in Vietnam, two combat tours. I could name a lot of people, but I just wanted to name two.

“One, Wade Ellen was a young warrant officer, about five or six years younger than me, but he had a profound influence on me as a Christian. He was a great example as a Christian, and he gave his life in Vietnam for our freedoms.

“The other, one that I want to remember, is Richard Wylie. Richard was my crew chief. We were shot down up near the A Shau Valley. I survived; Richard did not, but always on Memorial Day or near Memorial Day, I try to remember those two, if none else, but there’s so many that we ought to remember.

“This is Thursday, Memorial Day is not ‘til Monday, and we say,Well, is it appropriate that we do this three or four days early? I think so.

“If we can give a month to some groups to recognize their accomplishments, if we can give a week, so that others can show their pride, certainly we can give a weekend to those who paid the price for our freedoms.

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow

“Between the crosses, row on row,

“That mark our place; and in the sky

“The larks, still bravely singing, fly

“Scarce heard amid the guns below.

–

“We are the Dead. Short days ago

“We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

“Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

“In Flanders fields.

–

“Take up our quarrel with the foe:

“To you from failing hands we throw

“The torch; be yours to hold it high.

“If ye break faith with us who die

“We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

“In Flanders fields.

John McCrae “Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae was a Canadian soldier, physician and poet.

“He was inspired to write “In Flander’s Field” on May 3rd, 1915, after presiding for the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier.

“This Memorial Day, we’re thankful for those who gave their lives while serving.

“We’re thinking of those who’ve lost someone that they love.

“You’re here today and someone that you loved or know, family member, friend, who was lost in combat. We thank you for your sacrifice.

“Did you know that Memorial Day has been observed since 1868? We’re proud to continue honoring and remembering those that served and sacrificed for our freedoms.

“When President Eisenhower was touring the battlefields of Valley Forge and was being shown from historic site to historic site, at the conclusion of the tour, he made this remark: ‘This is where they got it for us.’ ‘This is where they got it for us.”

“What did he mean? He meant that those men and thousands of others and all the wars in America have fought, purchased by their blood, the freedoms that we enjoy today in the land of the free and the home of the braves.

“These battlefields of the world today are hallowed and holy ground to every American.

“And we pause to give our highest honor and humbly realizing the sacred trust that our war dead have handed to us.

“The Lord Jesus Christ said, ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’

“The freedoms that we enjoy today and take so much for granted, the freedoms that we so often trifle with were bought, not by the gold of the millionaires and billionaires; not by the genius of scientists; Nor even the sacrifices of people at home, though they did make sacrifices.

“But primarily by the blood, sweat and agony of those that we honor today, those who die, that we might live.

“They found, as did brave men, all through the ages, that there are principles worth dying for. And their noble, unselfish sacrifice is a silent, eloquent review to this self centered generation.

“Those who want peace at any price, let us remember that thousands have died for honor and freedom. And that what we have today comes at a price; that price is shed blood.

“What right have thousands of pleasures seeking Americans to go on living while young men in the flower of their youth had to die? If they had to die for America, some of us ought to live for America.

“Sometimes it’s more difficult to live than it is to die.

“They’ve handed us a torch, and we have a responsibility to see to it that they did not die in vain. And even though the sacrifices of our war dead have been great, yet the greatest sacrifice of all time was made by a man on a cross who died that men might live.

“And we’ve neglected him for too long.

“We’ve rejected his plan for peace, and as a result, we’ve fought and bled and died for centuries.

“And I challenge you today to accept his program of regeneration, that can transform a society, and we can know the meaning of genuine peace in our time.

“The bells of liberty ring in America today, because these men that we honor today pay the price.

“The sacred memory of their sacrifice will always live in our hearts, and we have a sacred and holy trust, and we cannot fail them. “Thank you for your time today.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].