Freedom, one of the horses currently on loan to the program.

PEMBROKE — Southeastern Life Center held an open house for its new Equine Therapy program on May 21.

“Animals can help regulate the nervous system,” said Executive Director Jody Bullard. “Contact can help promote endorphins and calm overactive nervous systems.”

Equine therapy has been practiced throughout human history. Horses can be highly gentle animals despite their size, and learning to ride often helps patients regulate their emotions and develop confidence through learning new skills.

The new Horses Supporting Empathy Life Community (HSELC) facility currently houses two horses, Rus and Freedom, who are on lease.

“We’re planning to get at least two more horses,” Bullard said,” along with a mini-horse.”

According to Gretchen Burgen, the current barn manager, horses for the HSELC program are selected based on their temperament.

“Not every horse is a therapy horse,” Burgen said. “It just depends on what the horse will tolerate. Some will balk at anything, and others you could do pretty much whatever with and they just stand there.”

The HSELC clinic is currently opening a youth program to Southeastern Life Center clients via referral for young individuals experiencing mental health crises or legal troubles. The program is available following a 30-60-day admission and a behavioral assessment for the safety of the animals and all involved.

All of the program’s activities are designed to encourage various essential life skills that can be applied outside of the horses, such as learning independence through grooming the horses, developing boundaries and social awareness by learning the horse’s body language, and many others.

Bullard said that as the facility grows and more animals are brought in, he hopes to open the doors to local veterans and other community members.

“This is something that can bring kids out of their shells,” Bullard said, “and adults too. This is where they can come to get more freedom and less stress.”

