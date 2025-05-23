MAXTON — The town board approved an increase to the water rate during the May 20 meeting.

The town board said the state has been urging the town to raise the rate for the past few years, and the current funding situation for critical water and sewer projects has created a need to take the advice now.

Commissioner Paul McDowell said the increase will be $5.

In other news, the board approved replacing the flow meter in the water treatment plant. According to the bid, Charles R. Underwood will install it, and the cost will be $6,890 for the meter and labor.

Additionally, the board approved Roof It Rite Co.’s bid of $18,200 to replace the Learning Academy’s roof and Corey Locklear’s bid of $10,350 to remove debris from two lots.

