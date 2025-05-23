FAIRMONT — The Fairmont town board approved multiple amendments to the town’s code of ordinances regarding zoning issues during the May 20 meeting.

The changes were as follows:

Section 154.235, Adult Business and Entertainment Establishments (Including Bookstores) struck the phrase “As one of its principal business purposes or as a significant portion of its business” from its definition.

Section 154.279, Any Use Not Otherwise Prohibited by Law or by This Chapter, added the phrase “Businesses applying for ABC On-Premises Consumption Permit shall also require a Special Use Permit, in all districts.” This change will allow the town to plan for adequate resources, such as police staffing.

The town board announced that Lead for North Carolina Program Fellow Madison Johns will be finishing her program on June 10. Johns was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her overall performance, emphasizing her assistance on the Brownsfield grant project.

The town board also bid farewell to planning board member Winona Gause, appointing Kevin Floyd to fill the vacancy. His term will run until May 2028. Planning board member Dwayne McCormick was reappointed to the board for the same length of time.

The vacant lot at 200 Iona Street, Parcel# 300504052, was sold to James Worley for $1,000. According to Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, the property has a current tax value of $7,000 and has been owned by the town for over a decade before the sale.

Finally, Police Chief Jon Evans presented Police Captain Jonathan Evans with his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate, the highest award given by the NC Department of Justice. The Board of Commissioners, Town Manager, and Staff recognized Captain Evans and thanked him for his dedication to Fairmont and law enforcement.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].