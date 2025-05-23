The Robeson County Early College High School class of 2025 takes their place at the front of the auditorium during Friday’s commencement at Robeson Community College.

LUMBERTON — Acknowledging the word commencement means a beginning, not an ending, Daniel Zeng stood at the podium and gave his fellow graduates encouragement as they prepare to begin a new season of life.

“As you turn to the next chapter of your lives, venture forward relentlessly,” Zeng said. “The road ahead may be full of unknowns, and the destination may not be entirely clear, but treasure the journey. Embrace the highs and lows, and create order from the chaos. We’re one step closer. So congratulations — and let’s get started.”

Friday marked that beginning for 42 graduates from Robeson County Early College High School, who crossed the stage and earned their high-school diplomas at Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium. The majority of them also crossed the same stage last week as they also earned degrees from RCC after dual enrollment over the last four or five years.

“Today is not just a day of celebration, it’s a day of transformation,” ECHS Principal Andrew Davis said during the ceremony. “Today, you’re no longer preparing to take flight, today you will soar. As your principal, I’ve watched you grow, struggle, achieve and rise above, and now I stand here filled with pride as you prepare to leave the nest and take your place in the sky, not as fledglings but as full-fledged eagles. And you know what they say about eagles: they don’t just fly, they soar.”

These graduates, particularly those who spent five years at ECHS, began their time at the school amid the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This class is unique because it’s persevered through a lot of adversity,” Davis told The Robesonian following Friday’s ceremony. “This is actually the first class right after COVID that actually started (during the pandemic). So it was a very difficult transition from their middle school years into the brand new high school, and they did. … This class has shown, they went above and beyond, and they’ve shown perseverance through the many scholarships and colleges that a lot of them are going to, and a lot of them are going into the work force as well, they’re finding technical education jobs as well and going to those schools also. So I’m very proud of them.”

Friday’s ceremony included remarks by Davis and RCC President Melissa Singler, musical selections of “Soar Now, Eagles” and “The Journey” by the ECHS Senior Choir, the national anthem by graduate Abigail Jacobs and an invocation by graduate Lauren Brooks. Zeng gave an address on behalf of the class of 2025.

“In my time here, I’ve found you to be some of the hardest-working, the brightest minds and the highest characters of anyone I’ve ever met,” he told his fellow graduates. “You are my friends, my inspiration and my hope for a better tomorrow.”

Zeng also paused to recognize Ethan Brown, a fellow ECHS student who died in 2023 and would have currently been completing his junior year.

Davis reminded the graduates to remember where they came from as they proceed to whatever is next in their lives.

“Never forget who you are. You are eagles, who rise when others run; you seek opportunities when others seek limits, and you lead with a vision and fly with purpose,” Davis said. “Wherever life takes you — college, career, the military or uncharted skies — go forward with courage and confidence. The skies ahead are vast, but you were made for them. So today, take a moment to reflect and celebrate. Then spread your wings — the world is waiting for you.”

