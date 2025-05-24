WASHINGTON, DC —On Thursday, Representative Mark Harris (NC-08) voted to advance the 2025 House Budget Reconciliation Package.

“Today, I cast my vote for the America First agenda, empowering President Trump to lead our nation into a new golden age,” Harris said. “While it’s not perfect, this ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is an important step forward.

“It funds our border security, bringing in thousands more ICE agents, adding new detention beds, hiring immigration judges to streamline deportations, and completing a strong, secure border wall — fulfilling our promise to keep our communities safe and our country sovereign.

“It protects President Trump’s historic 2017 tax cuts which sparked strong economic growth by fueling job creation and family incomes, increasing the child tax credit, and implementing new tax policies like ‘No Tax on Tips’ and ‘No Tax on Overtime,’ putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

“This bill also has the heart of America at its core, investing billions into our great agriculture industry to ensure they can keep putting food on our tables. It emphasizes the importance, and dignity, of work by requiring able-bodied Americans to work in order to be eligible for Medicaid and food assistance. And, it also defunds planned parenthood and taxpayer funded transgender surgeries in Medicaid.

“Over the past week, we have made some real improvements to the bill, and I had hoped that we could rally around eliminating even more waste, fraud and abuse to tackle our mounting national debt as it climbs toward $37 trillion. For example, Medicaid remains weighed down by misplaced priorities and state money-laundering scams. We also did not do enough to shut off the government subsidies to green energy companies.

“We owe it to our children and grandchildren to build a fiscally responsible future, and the bill could have gone much farther when it comes to getting our spending under control. On balance, however, this package is a win for the American people. But, it’s also a reminder that Washington still struggles to fully embrace the transformative change we so desperately need. This bill is just the start of our mission to do government differently!”

Sen. Budd meets with Prime Minister Barzani of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government today. They discussed recent energy agreements between the Kurdistan Regional Government and United States energy companies, as well as ways to strengthen security cooperation between the United States and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Following the meeting, Senator Budd released the following statement of support:

“I’d like to thank Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his hospitality when I met with him in Erbil last year. Today, I was glad to host the Prime Minister in my office to discuss United States commercial investments in the Iraqi Kurdistan region and ongoing security cooperation. The gas field development deals announced this week will strengthen shared bonds between the American and Kurdish people, but also result in much needed energy independence for Iraq.

“In the meeting, I also received updates on security cooperation between the Department of Defense and Kurdish Peshmerga forces. Following our discussion, I am increasingly concerned by reported delays in the delivery of U.S. provided defense equipment to the Peshmerga,” said Senator Budd.

Tillis introduces legislation to target predatory litigation funding practices

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Senator Thom Tillis introduced the Tackling Predatory Litigation Funding Act, legislation which would impose a new tax on profits earned by third-party entities that finance civil litigation and curb predatory practices in the litigation funding industry.

“Predatory litigation financing allows outside funders, including foreign entities, to profit off our legal system, driving up costs and delaying justice,” said Senator Tillis. “This legislation will bring much-needed transparency and accountability by taxing these profits and deterring abusive practices that undermine the integrity of our courts.”

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Foreign entities shouldn’t be allowed to meddle tax-free in the American legal system. Frivolous lawsuits have gotten out of control in recent years, largely because of these third-party funders fueling a market that is ballooning,” said Representative Hern. “Taxing these third-party entities will limit unmeritorious lawsuits and provide economic relief to the middle class.”

Background:

Third-party litigation funding (TPLF) is the practice of an outside party to a legal dispute paying for a lawsuit with the expectation of financially profiting off the outcome. This highly questionable practice adds tremendous costs to U.S. consumers by encouraging and needlessly extending litigation. It is also arguably violative of several common law principles that seek to prevent profit-seeking and abusive practices in the tort system.

The involvement of otherwise uninterested parties gambling on the outcome of litigation also raises significant concerns that this funding disrupts the attorney-client relationship. This practice remains hidden in the shadows, as there is no comprehensive disclosure regime for when a TPLF contract exists for a lawsuit. Despite this lack of disclosure, TPLF market participants acknowledge that the litigation funding industry has exploded over the last decade, with the largest year-over-year growth in capital commitments reported in 2022.

There is now estimated to be well over $15 billion deployed for U.S. litigation financing, with the leading firm seeing a 355% increase in its assets over the last several years, including the addition of nearly $1 billion at the end of 2018 by an unknown, foreign sovereign wealth fund.

While these TPLF investment firms are treating the U.S. court system like a casino, there are real questions about the tax treatment of the financial returns from litigation funding. By structuring TPLF contracts as complex investment vehicles, funders pay a more favorable tax rate on their share of a court award when compared to the actual injured plaintiff – while in many cases receiving more total money than the injured party.

With capital gains treatment, foreign investors can create a situation in which they avoid any U.S. tax obligation on their returns despite using the U.S. court system to generate profit. Perversely, this incentivizes foreign investment in more U.S. litigation because of the potential for lucrative, tax-free returns. The current situation is unfair and untenable and the time has come for lawmakers to update current tax law to address these issues.

The following organizations support the Tackling Predatory Litigation Funding Act:American Consumer Institute, 60 Plus Association, Advancing American Freedom, American Association of Senior Citizens, Americans for Tax Reform, Center for Individual Freedom, Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, Consumer Action for a Strong Economy, Consumer Choice Center, Council for National Policy Action, Frontiers of Freedom, Heartland Impact, Institute for Liberty, Less Government, National Taxpayers Union, Taxpayers Protection Alliance, Heartland Institute, and the James Madison Institute.

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.