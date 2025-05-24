My middle name is Bourne, like the Jason Bourne movie trilogy.

My mother, Patricia “Patty” Bourne, was an only child born to Bert and Dorothy Bourne. And, since I am the first born son — and first grandson of Bert and Dorothy Bourne, the name was handed down to me.

My wife and I in turn passed the name to our first son, with the hope that the “Bourne identity,” if you will, continues.

Bert, my grandfather, served — and survived — World War 1 as part of the American Expeditionary Forces, whose job it was to support the Allied forces in France and Belgium.

Monday, Memorial Day, is significant to me because of my relationship to my grandfather, who died when I was 10. Still I remember many interactions during my summer visits in central Kansas, where he and Grandma Dorothy lived. Yes, that’s right, my grandmother’s name was Dorothy and she lived in Kansas.

One of my most treasured belongings handed down to me years ago is the collection of letters my grandfather wrote from his time in Belgium and France during the war.

Bert arrived in Europe in May 1918, about seven months before Germany signed an armistice, on Nov. 11, 1918, ending World War I.

He did see violent action, though. In fact, he recorded in his journal the following:

“On to line, Oct. 18”

“Relieved 1st Btln., Oct. 30”

“Over the top Hallowe’en Night, Nov. 1”

“Eleven days of Hell”

“Along banks of Meuse Canal when armistice news was heard.”

Later, in a letter home he wrote about the end of the war.

“Stenay, France, Nov. 22, 1918: We certainly celebrated Hallowe’en and raised a little h—- with the Kaiser.

“For several days previous the Hun aviators had been flying over our lines and dropping propaganda saying ‘Come on over Americans we will treat you fine’ and the like. Well we come alright. But not the way they meant and we kept right on until they hollered enough.”

On Thursday, Robeson Community College, hosted a modest collection of people, some retired military, and a sprinkling of community neighbors to mark the approach of Memorial Day on Monday.

Tom Martin was the guest speaker at the event. I cannot think of a more appropriate guest to speak on the subject of Memorial Day. You find a small piece of his presentation on page 1A today.

Martin is a retired Army officer with 21 years of active service. He is a Vietnam veteran and served two tours in Vietnam as well as a tour in Bosnia. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer Four. He has received The Legion of Merit, The Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal for Valor, and The Purple Heart. Take just a moment and reread that last paragraph. Martin would probably humbly disagree, but those awards are significant. They are presented only to a fraction of the American military members who have shown valor in the face of war.

Something that he said on Thursday, stuck with me.

The Americans we “pause to give our highest honor … found, as did brave men, all through the ages, that there are principles worth dying for. And their noble, unselfish sacrifice is a silent, eloquent review to this self centered generation.

“Those who want peace at any price, let us remember that thousands have died for honor and freedom. And that what we have today comes at a price; that price is shed blood.”

There actually are principles worth dying for.

Love of god, family and county — while tarnished some in today’s political rhetoric and fading moral values — is a principle that Amerians should hold dear.

As so many wars and conflicts have shown us, the men and women and their families who continue to pay the price of freedom we enjoy, should be honored.

In closing, let me share a short “slice of life” excerpt from one of Bert Bourne’s letters.

“Aug. 10. 1918, Somewhere in France

“Dear Ones at Home

“Got four letters today, two from Ma and one each from Bessie and Essie and as I have a little time will write a few lines.

“Haven’t been doing much today except practice on the telegraph key. I am not very expert on it yet but am improving slowly.

“Have not had very much chance to work at it so far.

“Am located a few miles from the front at present but it is pretty quiet here, more of a training camp than anything else. Not much danger unless one gets careless.

“We have a fine place to stay here a place that is sure interesting an I imagine has quite a history but I guess I had better not say much about it as Fritz might get hold of my letter and drop some bombs over here but I guess there is not much danger of that seeing as they haven’t so before this….

“With Love, Bert, PVT. Bert A Bourne, Hq Co 353 Inf., A.E.F. Via New York”

Happy Memorial Day, Grandpa. Thank you for your service.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].

