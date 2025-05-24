LUMBERTON — East Robeson Primary teacher Matthew Howington was recently recognized as PSRC Teacher of the Year.

Howington has been teaching for 16 years, the last 8 of which he’s spent at East Robeson Primary working with 2nd and 3rd grade classes.

“I was born and raised here in Robeson County,” Howington said, “and I had so many great experiences here with my teachers that I think it had a major impact on my decision to become one.”

Howington currently teaches 2nd grade and says the most crucial part of his job is getting to know his students. Learning about the kids on an individual level helps him make his lessons exciting for them.

“If I can relate a reading passage or math problem to a sports situation, or dance, or whatever the child is into,” Howington said, “they’re more inclined to do well because they’re actually interested in the problem.”

Of course, Howington still faces the same troubles any teacher would have with their students, such as tardiness or truancy due to outside factors in their lives he can’t influence, but making his classroom a safe and comfortable place can help minimize issues and encourage struggling students to open up.

Teaching has been Howington’s dream ever since he took a “teaching basics” class during his high school years, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon. His skill and consistent perseverance were recognized during the PSRC banquet on May 21, and Howington said he is honored to have the county he credits with giving him everything, see him for his contribution.

“Working at East Robeson with this team is wonderful,” Howington said. “They’re part of the reason teaching is such a joy for me. I get up every day and feel lucky that I’m able to come here and work.”

For anyone interested in joining the education field, Howington stressed the importance of doing the job out of passion.

“You’ve got to go in knowing that every day is not going to be peachy,” Howington said. “You have to know that there are going to be struggles, but even with struggles there are so many moments that are rewarding that you’ll remember you really have to take the bad with the good.”

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].