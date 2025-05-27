LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Department of Public Health has been awarded reaccreditation by the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation Board, following a successful multi-phase review ending May 9.

“This distinction recognizes RCPH’s strong performance in meeting 143 of 147 benchmark activities,” said Suzanne B. Jackson MSN, Robeson County Health Director. “Robeson County is the largest county by land mass and the most racially and culturally diverse county in North Carolina.”

Departments are reaccredited every four years to ensure ongoing performance and quality improvement. This accreditation was a six-year accreditation due to the pandemic.

Established in 1912, Robeson County Health Department is the nation’s oldest rural health department with services including child and adult primary care, woman’s health/pre-natal care, care for infectious and communicable disease, case management for at risk children and high-risk pregnancies, WIC, nutrition education for children and adults, health education, and environmental health services.

According to Jackson, the accreditation process began with an internal self-assessment and extensive documentation of departmental practices, followed by a site visit in February by a team of trained peer reviewers. During the visit, the review team evaluated programs, interviewed staff and Board of Health members, and assessed overall performance based on a broad range of public health standards.

Pitt County Health Director Wes Gray, the lead site visitor for the Accreditation process, highlighted best practices including the impressive work of the primary care clinic, the department’s response to the COVID pandemic and the ability of the staff to serve a large WIC client base, according to Jackson.

“Hiring a translator specifically for the Haitian Creole population was an example of adapting community services to address the changing needs of the population,” Jackson said. “In addition, the involvement of the Board of Health was evident in interviews with Mr. Larece Hunt and Mr. Edward Henderson.”

Grey recognized the work of former Robeson County Health Director Bill Smith and thanked Health Jackson and her management team for a “great visit and for their hard work” to prepare for this Accreditation cycle,” acording to a statement provided to the Robesonian Jackson.

“This recognition affirms the hard work and dedication of our team,” Jackson said. “Reaccreditation reflects our commitment to excellence and accountability in serving the people of Robeson County.”

Accreditation is a required process for all 85 local health departments in North Carolina. Benchmarks are based on the core functions of public health: assessment, policy development, and assurance.

