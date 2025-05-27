PEMBROKE — A Pembroke man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault of a child, which was reportedly recorded. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division began the investigation after receiving information about the incident.

On Friday, investigators conducted a traffic stop during which they arrested Zackary Helsel, 25, of Pembroke, according to The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Helsel faces multiple charges, including the following: Statutory rape of a child by an adult

First-degree statutory sex offense

Sexual act by a parent or custodian

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Crimes against nature

Concealment of a firearm

“This was a very disturbing case that our Juvenile Detectives had to face.,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Crimes such as this, especially against children, are among the most heinous and unforgivable offenses in our society. “Videotaped sex acts against a 12-year-old child is as heinous as it gets,” Wilkins said. “As seen in this case, we will use every resource at our disposal to protect our most vulnerable and bring child predators to justice. We stand firm in our commitment to protecting our children and holding those who harm them fully accountable.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family,” Wilkins said. “We ask the community to respect their privacy during this time.”

Helsel is in custody without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile and Criminal Investigations Divisions are continuing the investigation, according to Wilkins. Anyone with additional information should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” stated a post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office social media site. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the posted that the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].