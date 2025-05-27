It was a long week as the House wrapped up the reconciliation process in all committees and passed President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. The bill passed early Thursday morning by one vote and now heads to the Senate. Read more details about the legislation and my week in Washington below.

Honoring the Fallen on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a time to honor the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms. As the most military friendly state in the country, North Carolinians understand that freedom is not free.

North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most dedicated service members and military families, including those stationed at Fort Bragg. Their courage and commitment are the backbone of our national security. On this Memorial Day, we stand united in gratitude and with reflection.

Let us also recognize and extend our support to Gold Star families and all those who carry the weight of the loss of their loved ones who passed in service to our country. May we never forget their sacrifice, and may we always strive to honor their memory in every way.

One Big Beautiful Bill Passes the House

After weeks of debate and committee hearings, House Republicans passed the One Big Beautiful Bill, furthering President Trump’s America First agenda.

This marks an exciting and historic victory for the American people with House passage early Thursday morning. This monumental legislation is a win for hardworking families in North Carolina and across the nation.

It’s a testament to the unwavering commitment of House Republicans and President Trump to securing our borders, improving our economy, and ensuring American workers come first. I’m proud to support this bill which will boost job creation, reduce burdensome regulations, and strengthen our national security.

Highlights of the One Big Beautiful Bill

– Makes the Trump Tax Cuts permanent.

– The largest border security investment in history which will permanently secure our borders.

-Incentivizes Made-In-America: Rewards New Factories Built in the U.S.A., Lowers Tax Rate for those Producing in the U.S.A.

-Buy an American car and get a Made in America Auto Tax Break.

-No tax on tips, no tax on overtime.

-Slashes taxes on Social Security, offering historic tax relief to seniors.

-Delivers bigger paychecks.

-Unleashes American energy.

-Updates our air traffic control system to ensure Americans fly safely and efficiently.

-Funds the Golden Dome, invests in American shipbuilding, and modernizes our military.

-Protects Medicaid and SNAP for every eligible American by removing waste, fraud, and abuse within these programs, including requiring able bodied adults without dependents younger than age 7 to further their education, volunteer or get part-time work in order to remain eligible for Medicaid and SNAP. (After all, if you work, you should be better off than if you don’t work.)

Reversing Biden-Era Regulation

This past week, the House also passed S.J.Res.31, a joint resolution to overturn an EPA rule that changes how certain pollution sources are classified under the Clean Air Act.

House Republicans are continuing to pass legislation reversing Biden-era regulations that impose unnecessary regulatory burdens and increase costs on manufacturers that ultimately get passed on to the consumer. Furthermore, manufacturers and refiners should be rewarded for cleaning up — not permanently penalized. Reversing this rule encourages and rewards cleaner operations.

This Week’s Good News Story

For this week’s good news story, I’m highlighting a special ceremony held this past Thursday at the Cape Fear River in Wilmington to honor the U.S. Merchant Marine on National Maritime Day.

The event included placing a ceremonial wreath in the river to commemorate the more than 9,000 merchant mariners who died during World War II delivering supplies.

The Wilmington Propeller Club hosted the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park with ROTC students raising the flag along with participation from the U.S. Coast Guard and local police. Attendees, like veteran Steve Jackson, emphasized the crucial role of merchant mariners in wartime and the importance of preserving their legacy.

Closing Thoughts

“America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels.” by Claudia Pemberton.

