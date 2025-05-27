ROBESON COUNTY — From March 3 to May 9, 2025, students and educators across the Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) enthusiastically participated in the Apex Learning EOG Challenge.

This initiative was designed to boost student performance in English Language Arts, Math, and 8th-Grade Science in preparation for End-of-Grade (EOG) testing.

Students in grades 6 through 8 used the Apex Tutorials platform to strengthen their understanding of key concepts, take pre- and post-tests, and track their academic growth.

To qualify for recognition, participants worked to complete at least 10 hours of work, earn a minimum of 50 points, and complete four units, all by March 24. Only face-to-face learners were eligible for prizes.

Teachers were instrumental in supporting student success throughout the challenge. One teacher from each participating school whose students achieved the highest percentage of academic gains was honored for their commitment and impact.

Top Performing Schools We are thrilled to announce our EOG Challenge School Champions:

● Union Chapel Elementary (6th Grade Winning School)

● Littlefield Middle (6–8 Grade Winning School)

These schools each received the EOG Challenge Trophy and a special gift basket in recognition of their outstanding participation and success!

Individual Winners

The following students and teachers were recognized for their exceptional effort and achievement:

● Littlefield Middle, Teacher: Kathryn Ingram Students: Pineda Flores Cruz (7th Grade Math), Christian Deal (7th Grade ELA)

● Magnolia Elementary, Teacher: Christal Tabasa Students: Khloe Jacobs (8th Grade ELA), Jesus Rodriguez Rosas (8th Grade Science), Daniel Garcia Flores (6th Grade Math)

● Orrum Middle, Teacher: Madison Owens Students: Abigail Blackburn (6th Grade Math), Marly Nealy (8th Grade Science)

● Oxendine Elementary, Teacher: Tyler Dial Students: Taniah Dial (6th Grade ELA), Calvin Clark (6th Grade Math)

● Parkton Elementary, Teacher: Maureen Andrews Students: Alyssa Hardin (8th Grade Science), Mattie Rosol (7th Grade ELA), Noah Slocum (7th Grade Math)

● Union Chapel Elementary, Teacher: Tammy Sessoms Students: Liberty Tyner & Adalyn Oxendine (6th Grade ELA), Caroly Farias Solis (6th Grade Math)

● Union Elementary, Teacher: Kimberly Hunt Student: Keithan Strickland (6th Grade Math)

Winners were honored with certificates, swag bags, and other prizes during school visits on May 15, 2025. Teachers received certificates and gifts to celebrate their vital contributions.

We extend heartfelt congratulations to all students, teachers, and administrators who made the 2025 Apex Learning EOG Challenge a success. Your hard work and dedication are helping to build a culture of academic excellence across PSRC. Let’s continue striving for greatness!

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].