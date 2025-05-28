PSRC awards banquet honors retirees, educators
LUMBERTON, NC — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) hosted its Annual Awards Banquet on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southeastern Agricultural Center, located at 1027 US-74 Alternate, Lumberton, NC 28358. The event celebrated the exceptional dedication and achievements of the district’s educators and staff members.
During the banquet, the district honored individuals who demonstrated outstanding service to students, schools, and the broader community.
The following awards were presented:
2025-2026 PSRC Teacher Assistant of the Year: Heather Gibson
2025-2026 PSRC Maintenance Employee of the Year: Furman Ray Locklear
2025-2026 PSRC Social Worker of the Year: Kim Chavis
2025-2026 PSRC School Counselor of the Year: Audrey Mayers
2025-2026 PSRC Beginning Teacher of the Year: Rhyane Jacobs
2025-2026 PSRC Teacher of the Year: Darryl Howington
2025-2026 PSRC Assistant Principal of the Year: Jordan Strickland
2025-2026 PSRC Principal of the Year: Clyde Leviner
National Board Certification Recipient: Laura Ashley Clark
In addition, Ryan Sampson of Horace Mann Insurance also presented a $250 check to 2025-2026 PSRC Teacher of the Year Darryl Howington.
Superintendent Dr. Williamson delivered heartfelt remarks, reflecting on the significance of the occasion.
“This banquet is a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion our staff bring to their work every day,” Dr. Williamson said. “Each honoree represents the very best of what it means to serve, lead, and inspire in public education. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Jamal Campbell, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at PSRC, also shared his appreciation for the district’s personnel.
“It’s an honor to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their roles,” Campbell said. “From the classroom to campus operations, every honoree has made a meaningful difference in the lives of our students. We thank them for their dedication and service.”
The evening served as a heartfelt celebration of leadership, excellence, and the spirit of service that defines the Public Schools of Robeson County.
Teachers of the Year
The following individuals were recognized as school-level 2025-2026 Teachers of the Year:
Hollen Hunt, Deep Branch Elementary School
Darryl “Matt” Howington, East Robeson Primary School
Rileigh Hunt, Fairgrove Elementary School
Sherry W Musselwhite, Fairmont High School
Ailene Gimena Caya, Fairmont Middle School
Victoria A. Wallace, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
Seauna C. Richardson, Littlefield Middle School
Kelcey Callahan, Long Branch Elementary School
Cindy Gillespie Davis, Lumberton Junior High School
Darlene Pittman, Lumberton Senior High School
Maritza Perez Carter, Magnolia Elementary School
April Stone, Orrum Middle School
Jaclyn A. Locklear, Oxendine Elementary School
Jessica Norton, Parkton Elementary School
Cassie K. L. Chavis, Pembroke Elementary School
Robert Quintero, Pembroke Middle School
Lemuel Swiney, Peterson Elementary School
Stacy Locklear, Piney Grove Elementary School
Sommer Cutsail, Prospect Elementary School
Shitan Jones, PSRC Early College at RCC
Shelly Christina Chavis, Purnell Swett High School
Toni Lee, Red Springs High School
James C. Candedeir, Red Springs Middle School
Reagan Lowry Dial, Rex-Rennert Elementary School
Matthew T. Locklear, Robeson County Career Center
Erica Quick, Rosenwald Elementary School
Charlene Y. Whitted, Rowland-Norment Elementary School
Bridget Smith, St. Pauls Elementary School
Matthew B. Blue, St. Pauls High School
Harry A. Holt, St. Pauls Middle School
La’Shanda D. Douglas, Shining Stars
Daniel Kidjp Adiku, South Robeson Middle School
Joanne McGirt, Southside-Ashpole Elementary School
Alisha D. Lawson, Tanglewood Elementary School
Cathy Ellis-McRae, Townsend Elementary School
Ashley Kurfurst, Union Chapel Elementary School
Wanda Murchison, W.H. Knuckles Elementary School
Anita Jacobs, Union Elementary School
Teacher Assistants of the Year
The following individuals were recognized as school-level 2025-2026 Teacher Assistants of the Year:
Larichele J. Collins, L. Gilbert Carroll School
Wanda Callahan, Deep Branch Elementary School
Tiffany L. Wilkins, East Robeson Elementary School
Tracy T. Rothwell, Fairgrove Elementary School
April L. Bullock, Fairmont High School
Deanna A. Locklear, Fairmont Middle School
Katrina S. Rodriguez, Learning Acceleration Program
Mary A. Bryant, Littlefield Middle School
Barbara A. Edwards, Long Branch Elementary School
Gwendolyn G. Colvin, Lumberton Senior High School
Herbert E. Washington Jr., Lumberton Junior High School
Cathy Bell, Magnolia Elementary School
Cadence M. Oxendine, Orrum Middle School
Lottie Chavis, Oxendine Elementary School
Pamela M. Shaw, Parkton Elementary School
Lindsey K. Hunt, Pembroke Elementary School
Louise Locklear, Pembroke Middle School
Heather V. Gibson, Peterson Elementary School
Kayla M. Hammond, Piney Grove Elementary School
Nikki M. Locklear, Prospect Elementary School
Pat Harris, Purnell Swett High School
Sara A. Locklear, Red Springs High School
Artisa V. Love, Red Springs Middle School
Amberly L. Lane, Rex-Rennert Elementary School
Myra L. Campbell, Rosenwald Elementary School
Barbara A. Carter, Rowland-Norment Elementary School
Zakiyyah A. Aquil, Shining Stars Preschool
Cynthia O. Thompson, South Robeson Middle School
Madison J. Strickland, Southside Ashpole Elementary School
Yolanda D. McNair, St. Pauls Middle School
Andradese L. Rozier, St. Pauls Elementary School
Myrtle C. Williams, St. Pauls High School
Sharon L. Lewis, Tanglewood Elementary School
Anastasia N. Galbreath, Townsend Elementary School
Joan M. Scott, Union Chapel Elementary School
Rebecca M. Locklear, Union Elementary School
Teri J. Taylor, W.H. Knuckles Elementary School
The following retirees were honored during the ceremony:
Jeffrey Andrews, Custodian, Fairmont Middle School
Ellis Baker, Custodian, Lumberton Jr. High School
Virginia Bell, Custodian, Rex-Rennert Elementary School
Carrie Brooks, Custodian, Oxendine Elementary School
Deborah Byrd, Academic Coach, Oxendine Elementary School
Emma Carter, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Deep Branch Elementary School
Katharine Charles, Media Specialist, St. Pauls Middle School
Shantonia Chavis-Bullard, Teacher, Purnell Swett High School
Jennie Davis, Teacher Assistant, Long Branch Elementary School
Cletis Deese, School Social Worker, Union Elementary School
Tommy Edwards, Custodian, Lumberton High School
Deborah Floyd, Cafeteria Assistant, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
Celina Fonseca, Teacher, Littlefield Middle School
Catherine Foxworth, Academic Coach, Southside-Ashpole Elementary School
Rhonda Horne, Guidance Counselor, Lumberton High School
Doreen Jacobs Locklear, Cafeteria Assistant, Union Chapel Elementary School
Retha Johnson, Teacher, Southside-Ashpole Elementary School
Jeffery Lamb, Teacher, Purnell Swett High School
Mary Lewis, Teacher, East Robeson Primary School
Glenda Locklear, Cafeteria Manager, Union Elementary School
Annie Lowery, Teacher Assistant, Lumberton High School
Gregory Lowery, Warehouse Driver, Child Nutrition
Sally Milczakowski, Teacher, W. H. Knuckles Elementary School
Elsie Moore, Teacher Assistant, St. Pauls Elementary School
Linda Moore, Community In Schools Coordinator, Central Office
Cheryl Nantz, Teacher Assistant, Long Branch Elementary School
Rosemary Pipkin, Teacher, Prospect Elementary School
Patricia Pittman, Teacher Assistant, Tanglewood Elementary School
George Seals, Head Custodian, East Robeson Primary School
Daniel Whittington, HVAC Technician, Plant Operation
Doris Hunt, Cafeteria Assistant, East Robeson Primary School
Martha Parker, Teacher Assistant, Lumberton High School
Christina Pearson, Teacher, Red Springs Middle School
Connie McDougald, Cafeteria Assistant, Shining Stars Preschool
Rhonda Hunter, Teacher, Orrum Middle School
Norma Blue, Teacher Assistant, Fairgrove Elementary School
Jerry Bullock, School Social Worker, Parkton Elementary School
Eugenia Stephens, Technology Assistant, Rowland-Norment Elementary School
Nena Blue, Art Teacher, Prospect Elementary School
Cindy Bryant, Secretary, Piney Grove Elementary School
Shirlene Strickland, Head Custodian, Lumberton High School
Teresa Riddell, Teacher, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
Christopher Sanderson, Teacher, Oxendine Elementary School
John Blount, Teacher Assistant, Long Branch Elementary School
Debbie Troutman, Technology Assistant, Union Chapel Elementary School
Donna Dial-Jacobs, Media Specialist, St. Pauls Elementary School
Kimberly Locklear, Counselor, Pembroke Elementary School
Vickie Smith, Teacher Assistant, Townsend Elementary School
Brenda Chavis, Teacher Assistant, Lumberton Jr. High School
Angela Faulkner, Principal, Townsend Elementary School
Michael Lewis, Teacher, Robeson County Career Center
Vicki Gibson, Teacher, Peterson Elementary School
Debra Jackson, Secretary, W. H. Knuckles Elementary School
Betty Buie, Teacher, Fairmont Middle School
Eric Sanders, Assistant Principal, St. Pauls High School
Susan Grooms, Cafeteria Manager, East Robeson Primary School
Bonnie Mack, Teacher Assistant, Peterson Elementary School
Janet Jacobs, Teacher, Prospect Elementary School
Maureen Andrews, Teacher, Parkton Elementary School
Sara Locklear, Teacher Assistant, Red Springs High School
Shelia Jacobs, Teacher Assistant, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
Joanna Hunt, Principal, Pembroke Elementary School
Teena Locklear, Teacher, Pembroke Elementary School
Shannon Brown, Teacher, Rowland-Norment Elementary School
Nancy Stevens, Teacher, Peterson Elementary School
James Rosemond, Teacher, Orrum Middle School
Annie Evington, Teacher, Prospect Elementary School
Chasidy Jones, Teacher Assistant, Magnolia Elementary School
Teresa Patterson, Teacher, Red Springs High School
Michael Locklear, Electrician, Maintenance Department
Adrian Sinclair, Assistant Principal, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
Barbara Collins, Teacher, Littlefield Middle School
Tammy Wilkerson, AIG Teacher, Prospect Elementary School
Mark DeCarlo, Teacher, Lumberton High School
Sonia Lawson, Occupational Therapist, Central Office
Barbara Dunn, Teacher Assistant, St. Pauls Middle School
Beverly Brewer, Teacher Assistant, Red Springs High School
Christopher Burton, Principal, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School
Timothy Jacobs, Teacher, Purnell Swett High School
Graylen Mitchell, Jr. ROTC Instructor, Lumberton High School
Pattie Mitchell, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, Central Office
Rhonda Dial, Teacher, Union Elementary School
Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].