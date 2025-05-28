PSRC awards banquet honors retirees, educators

LUMBERTON, NC — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) hosted its Annual Awards Banquet on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southeastern Agricultural Center, located at 1027 US-74 Alternate, Lumberton, NC 28358. The event celebrated the exceptional dedication and achievements of the district’s educators and staff members.

During the banquet, the district honored individuals who demonstrated outstanding service to students, schools, and the broader community.

The following awards were presented:

2025-2026 PSRC Teacher Assistant of the Year: Heather Gibson

2025-2026 PSRC Maintenance Employee of the Year: Furman Ray Locklear

2025-2026 PSRC Social Worker of the Year: Kim Chavis

2025-2026 PSRC School Counselor of the Year: Audrey Mayers

2025-2026 PSRC Beginning Teacher of the Year: Rhyane Jacobs

2025-2026 PSRC Teacher of the Year: Darryl Howington

2025-2026 PSRC Assistant Principal of the Year: Jordan Strickland

2025-2026 PSRC Principal of the Year: Clyde Leviner

National Board Certification Recipient: Laura Ashley Clark

In addition, Ryan Sampson of Horace Mann Insurance also presented a $250 check to 2025-2026 PSRC Teacher of the Year Darryl Howington.

Superintendent Dr. Williamson delivered heartfelt remarks, reflecting on the significance of the occasion.

“This banquet is a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion our staff bring to their work every day,” Dr. Williamson said. “Each honoree represents the very best of what it means to serve, lead, and inspire in public education. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Jamal Campbell, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at PSRC, also shared his appreciation for the district’s personnel.

“It’s an honor to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their roles,” Campbell said. “From the classroom to campus operations, every honoree has made a meaningful difference in the lives of our students. We thank them for their dedication and service.”

The evening served as a heartfelt celebration of leadership, excellence, and the spirit of service that defines the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Teachers of the Year

The following individuals were recognized as school-level 2025-2026 Teachers of the Year:

Hollen Hunt, Deep Branch Elementary School

Darryl “Matt” Howington, East Robeson Primary School

Rileigh Hunt, Fairgrove Elementary School

Sherry W Musselwhite, Fairmont High School

Ailene Gimena Caya, Fairmont Middle School

Victoria A. Wallace, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Seauna C. Richardson, Littlefield Middle School

Kelcey Callahan, Long Branch Elementary School

Cindy Gillespie Davis, Lumberton Junior High School

Darlene Pittman, Lumberton Senior High School

Maritza Perez Carter, Magnolia Elementary School

April Stone, Orrum Middle School

Jaclyn A. Locklear, Oxendine Elementary School

Jessica Norton, Parkton Elementary School

Cassie K. L. Chavis, Pembroke Elementary School

Robert Quintero, Pembroke Middle School

Lemuel Swiney, Peterson Elementary School

Stacy Locklear, Piney Grove Elementary School

Sommer Cutsail, Prospect Elementary School

Shitan Jones, PSRC Early College at RCC

Shelly Christina Chavis, Purnell Swett High School

Toni Lee, Red Springs High School

James C. Candedeir, Red Springs Middle School

Reagan Lowry Dial, Rex-Rennert Elementary School

Matthew T. Locklear, Robeson County Career Center

Erica Quick, Rosenwald Elementary School

Charlene Y. Whitted, Rowland-Norment Elementary School

Bridget Smith, St. Pauls Elementary School

Matthew B. Blue, St. Pauls High School

Harry A. Holt, St. Pauls Middle School

La’Shanda D. Douglas, Shining Stars

Daniel Kidjp Adiku, South Robeson Middle School

Joanne McGirt, Southside-Ashpole Elementary School

Alisha D. Lawson, Tanglewood Elementary School

Cathy Ellis-McRae, Townsend Elementary School

Ashley Kurfurst, Union Chapel Elementary School

Wanda Murchison, W.H. Knuckles Elementary School

Anita Jacobs, Union Elementary School

Teacher Assistants of the Year

The following individuals were recognized as school-level 2025-2026 Teacher Assistants of the Year:

Larichele J. Collins, L. Gilbert Carroll School

Wanda Callahan, Deep Branch Elementary School

Tiffany L. Wilkins, East Robeson Elementary School

Tracy T. Rothwell, Fairgrove Elementary School

April L. Bullock, Fairmont High School

Deanna A. Locklear, Fairmont Middle School

Katrina S. Rodriguez, Learning Acceleration Program

Mary A. Bryant, Littlefield Middle School

Barbara A. Edwards, Long Branch Elementary School

Gwendolyn G. Colvin, Lumberton Senior High School

Herbert E. Washington Jr., Lumberton Junior High School

Cathy Bell, Magnolia Elementary School

Cadence M. Oxendine, Orrum Middle School

Lottie Chavis, Oxendine Elementary School

Pamela M. Shaw, Parkton Elementary School

Lindsey K. Hunt, Pembroke Elementary School

Louise Locklear, Pembroke Middle School

Heather V. Gibson, Peterson Elementary School

Kayla M. Hammond, Piney Grove Elementary School

Nikki M. Locklear, Prospect Elementary School

Pat Harris, Purnell Swett High School

Sara A. Locklear, Red Springs High School

Artisa V. Love, Red Springs Middle School

Amberly L. Lane, Rex-Rennert Elementary School

Myra L. Campbell, Rosenwald Elementary School

Barbara A. Carter, Rowland-Norment Elementary School

Zakiyyah A. Aquil, Shining Stars Preschool

Cynthia O. Thompson, South Robeson Middle School

Madison J. Strickland, Southside Ashpole Elementary School

Yolanda D. McNair, St. Pauls Middle School

Andradese L. Rozier, St. Pauls Elementary School

Myrtle C. Williams, St. Pauls High School

Sharon L. Lewis, Tanglewood Elementary School

Anastasia N. Galbreath, Townsend Elementary School

Joan M. Scott, Union Chapel Elementary School

Rebecca M. Locklear, Union Elementary School

Teri J. Taylor, W.H. Knuckles Elementary School

The following retirees were honored during the ceremony:

Jeffrey Andrews, Custodian, Fairmont Middle School

Ellis Baker, Custodian, Lumberton Jr. High School

Virginia Bell, Custodian, Rex-Rennert Elementary School

Carrie Brooks, Custodian, Oxendine Elementary School

Deborah Byrd, Academic Coach, Oxendine Elementary School

Emma Carter, Secretary/Bookkeeper, Deep Branch Elementary School

Katharine Charles, Media Specialist, St. Pauls Middle School

Shantonia Chavis-Bullard, Teacher, Purnell Swett High School

Jennie Davis, Teacher Assistant, Long Branch Elementary School

Cletis Deese, School Social Worker, Union Elementary School

Tommy Edwards, Custodian, Lumberton High School

Deborah Floyd, Cafeteria Assistant, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Celina Fonseca, Teacher, Littlefield Middle School

Catherine Foxworth, Academic Coach, Southside-Ashpole Elementary School

Rhonda Horne, Guidance Counselor, Lumberton High School

Doreen Jacobs Locklear, Cafeteria Assistant, Union Chapel Elementary School

Retha Johnson, Teacher, Southside-Ashpole Elementary School

Jeffery Lamb, Teacher, Purnell Swett High School

Mary Lewis, Teacher, East Robeson Primary School

Glenda Locklear, Cafeteria Manager, Union Elementary School

Annie Lowery, Teacher Assistant, Lumberton High School

Gregory Lowery, Warehouse Driver, Child Nutrition

Sally Milczakowski, Teacher, W. H. Knuckles Elementary School

Elsie Moore, Teacher Assistant, St. Pauls Elementary School

Linda Moore, Community In Schools Coordinator, Central Office

Cheryl Nantz, Teacher Assistant, Long Branch Elementary School

Rosemary Pipkin, Teacher, Prospect Elementary School

Patricia Pittman, Teacher Assistant, Tanglewood Elementary School

George Seals, Head Custodian, East Robeson Primary School

Daniel Whittington, HVAC Technician, Plant Operation

Doris Hunt, Cafeteria Assistant, East Robeson Primary School

Martha Parker, Teacher Assistant, Lumberton High School

Christina Pearson, Teacher, Red Springs Middle School

Connie McDougald, Cafeteria Assistant, Shining Stars Preschool

Rhonda Hunter, Teacher, Orrum Middle School

Norma Blue, Teacher Assistant, Fairgrove Elementary School

Jerry Bullock, School Social Worker, Parkton Elementary School

Eugenia Stephens, Technology Assistant, Rowland-Norment Elementary School

Nena Blue, Art Teacher, Prospect Elementary School

Cindy Bryant, Secretary, Piney Grove Elementary School

Shirlene Strickland, Head Custodian, Lumberton High School

Teresa Riddell, Teacher, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Christopher Sanderson, Teacher, Oxendine Elementary School

John Blount, Teacher Assistant, Long Branch Elementary School

Debbie Troutman, Technology Assistant, Union Chapel Elementary School

Donna Dial-Jacobs, Media Specialist, St. Pauls Elementary School

Kimberly Locklear, Counselor, Pembroke Elementary School

Vickie Smith, Teacher Assistant, Townsend Elementary School

Brenda Chavis, Teacher Assistant, Lumberton Jr. High School

Angela Faulkner, Principal, Townsend Elementary School

Michael Lewis, Teacher, Robeson County Career Center

Vicki Gibson, Teacher, Peterson Elementary School

Debra Jackson, Secretary, W. H. Knuckles Elementary School

Betty Buie, Teacher, Fairmont Middle School

Eric Sanders, Assistant Principal, St. Pauls High School

Susan Grooms, Cafeteria Manager, East Robeson Primary School

Bonnie Mack, Teacher Assistant, Peterson Elementary School

Janet Jacobs, Teacher, Prospect Elementary School

Maureen Andrews, Teacher, Parkton Elementary School

Sara Locklear, Teacher Assistant, Red Springs High School

Shelia Jacobs, Teacher Assistant, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Joanna Hunt, Principal, Pembroke Elementary School

Teena Locklear, Teacher, Pembroke Elementary School

Shannon Brown, Teacher, Rowland-Norment Elementary School

Nancy Stevens, Teacher, Peterson Elementary School

James Rosemond, Teacher, Orrum Middle School

Annie Evington, Teacher, Prospect Elementary School

Chasidy Jones, Teacher Assistant, Magnolia Elementary School

Teresa Patterson, Teacher, Red Springs High School

Michael Locklear, Electrician, Maintenance Department

Adrian Sinclair, Assistant Principal, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Barbara Collins, Teacher, Littlefield Middle School

Tammy Wilkerson, AIG Teacher, Prospect Elementary School

Mark DeCarlo, Teacher, Lumberton High School

Sonia Lawson, Occupational Therapist, Central Office

Barbara Dunn, Teacher Assistant, St. Pauls Middle School

Beverly Brewer, Teacher Assistant, Red Springs High School

Christopher Burton, Principal, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Timothy Jacobs, Teacher, Purnell Swett High School

Graylen Mitchell, Jr. ROTC Instructor, Lumberton High School

Pattie Mitchell, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, Central Office

Rhonda Dial, Teacher, Union Elementary School

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].