A young black bear sits in a longleaf pine above a business on East Fifth Street in downtown Lumberton.

A black bear became the center of attention Wednesday afternoon in downtown Lumberton, drawing in curious onlookers and neighbors along Fifth Street across from RHCC Lumberton Health Center.

Police, Animal Control and Public Works officials did their best to shoo away spectators trying to get a glimpse of the juvenile bear cub sitting about 75 feet above the parking lot just off of Fifth Street (Highway 72).

Officials said the cub appeared to be a yearling or old enough that mama bear likely was not nearby. Lumberton police put up yellow police tape to keep bear peepers away in hopes that the bear would come down from its perch and be on its way.

One unconfirmed report claimed a similar bear had been reported even further into town the day before.

